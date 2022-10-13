It’s now been more than two years and seven months of consecutive COVID-19 executive orders from Gov. J.B. Pritzker. This past weekend, Pritzker reissued another disaster proclamation that lasts past the election expiring Nov. 12. He’s issued one every month since March 2020. The most recent order removes weekly testing requirements for unvaccinated healthcare and long-term care workers, but keeps in place the vaccine and testing mandate for state employees at state-owned congregate facilities. It also recommends that Illinoisans follow CDC guidance on masking in medical facilities. That recommends masks in mid to high transmission areas, but not for low, which encompasses most of Illinois. The governor had previously said he will keep such orders going to get access to federal funds.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO