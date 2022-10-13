Read full article on original website
Gov Pritzker’s latest orders relax some COVID testing, mask mandates in medical facilities
It’s now been more than two years and seven months of consecutive COVID-19 executive orders from Gov. J.B. Pritzker. This past weekend, Pritzker reissued another disaster proclamation that lasts past the election expiring Nov. 12. He’s issued one every month since March 2020. The most recent order removes weekly testing requirements for unvaccinated healthcare and long-term care workers, but keeps in place the vaccine and testing mandate for state employees at state-owned congregate facilities. It also recommends that Illinoisans follow CDC guidance on masking in medical facilities. That recommends masks in mid to high transmission areas, but not for low, which encompasses most of Illinois. The governor had previously said he will keep such orders going to get access to federal funds.
IDOR Extends Income Tax Filing Due Date For Corporations
(Chicago, IL) — The Illinois Department of Revenue is extending the income tax filing due date for corporations. Corporations now have until November 15th to file for the tax year ending on December 31st, 2021. Every corporation subject to income tax must file an income tax return by the required due date. The return must be filed if the corporation was in existence during any part of the tax year.
Illinois manufacturing groups announce Skilled to Build grant program
As the state thinks of innovative ways to spark workforce solutions in manufacturing, the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center and the Illinois Manufacturers Association have joined forces to offer a Skilled to Build grant program. Manufacturing Excellence Center president David Boulay explains the program. He says funding is available for up...
Illinois State Treasurer Returns $11 Million to Chicago Man’s Family
(Chicago, IL) — The estate of a Chicago man who died in 2016 is the recipient of the largest returned unclaimed property dollar amount in the nation’s history. Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs says eleven-million-dollars was returned to the estate of Joseph Stancak. Stancak was born in Chicago in 1929. He died in December, 2016 at the age of 87.
AT&T Illinois To Pay $23M To Resolve Probe Into Unlawfully Influence Of Madigan
(Chicago, IL) — AT&T Illinois is agreeing to pay 23-million-dollars to resolve a federal criminal investigation into allegations the telephone giant unlawfully influenced former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. The company admitted to arranging payments of 22-thousand-dollars to be made in 2017 to a Madigan ally as a reward in assisting with legislation sought by AT&T. The grand jury added an additional criminal charge to the indictment brought against Madigan and his longtime confidant, Michael McClain, earlier this year. Former AT&T Illinois president Paul La Schiazza also has been indicted for his role in the conspiracy. The new charges come after Madigan was implicated in a long-running bribery scheme involving ComEd in 2020.
Madigan’s House rules remain in place as Republicans demand change, accountability
More corruption charges involving Illinois utilities currying favor from leading Illinois politicians should send a message to bad actors they will be held to account. Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan faces an additional corruption charge. Friday, federal prosecutors charged Madigan in a case involving AT&T Illinois. He was charged with 22 counts in May in a case involving ComEd and allegations of fake jobs for his allies. Saint Xavier University professor David Parker said the spate of indictments is a win for the public.
Freeze Warning in effect from 9 pm this evening to 9 am on Tuesday
..FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&
Illinois State Police arrest St. Elmo man following standoff near Wright’s Corner
ST. ELMO –On October 17, 2022, Illinois State Police arrested 44-year-old Dax A. Baldrige of St. Elmo, IL for a Failure to Appear warrant out of Fayette County. On October 17, 2022, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies and the U.S. Marshal Service Great Lakes Task Force (USMS) were at a residence on Fayette County E 2855 Lane near Wright’s Corner in rural Fayette County to serve a warrant for Failure to Appear when the suspect fired multiple shots at them.
