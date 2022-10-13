U mad, bro?: Steelers fans in a snit over roster construction, T.J. Watt's injuries, stadium name change

When on-field issues with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates become so overwhelming that no fix appears likely, fans tend to opine about less tangible problems.

Like, for instance: stadium names, the media, former employees and 30-year-old plays from history.

That’s what I discovered in this week’s “U mad, bro?”

David wants to blame the Acrisure Stadium name change for the Steelers’ 1-4 start and Pitt’s losses to Tennessee and Georgia Tech.

I’ve been waiting for one of these! I’m stunned it took this long.

“Both the Steelers and Pitt are being hammered for their starts to the season, but the real reason has been ignored. Both teams are cursed by the STADIUM NAME change. The proof: Navy legend says that when every ship is christened, its name goes into a ‘Ledger of the Deep’ maintained by Neptune (or Poseidon) himself. Renaming a ship or boat means you’re trying to slip something past the gods and you will be punished for your deviousness.”

Cool. So Poseidon had the Bills at minus-34, huh?

Personally, in the case of the Steelers anyway, I thought their issues were with roster-construction, coaching and execution. But blaming the loss of the Heinz Field ketchup bottles is probably more pragmatic.

I’m not a fan of “Acrisure Stadium” either, David. But they could’ve called the building “Titanic Field at Hindenburg Stadium” and I still would try a different explanation for what has gone wrong.

Nerfherder 73 says I was complaining too much about Kenny Pickett not getting protected by the refs during the Steelers loss in Buffalo on Sunday.

OK. The Pirates stink too. How’s that for starters?

• Kenny Pickett focuses on ending Steelers' skid, not sharing field with Bucs' Tom Brady

• Shades-wearing Steven Sims says he will play for Steelers vs. Buccaneers

• Tim Benz: Time for national media to stop pretending that the Steelers' lousy start is a surprise

Reid has a theory as to what’s wrong with the 1-4 Steelers.

“How are all the off season moves working out? I think we know where the problem is.”

Well, Reid, that sounds to me like a complaint about Kevin Colbert. And he’s not employed by the team anymore. So I’m not sure firing him is a possibility. Nor do I think that will solve anything.

Art Rooney II: “Kevin, you’re hired.”

Colbert: “Art, I retired five months ago.”

Rooney II: “Kevin, you’re fired. I’m sorry things didn’t work. I’m giving Omar your parking spot again.”

This week, Steelers star linebacker T.J. Watt needed arthroscopic knee surgery while he was already on injured reserve. It was reported that injury lingered from the preseason. While not directly tied to the knee injury suffered during a meaningless preseason game against the Detroit Lions, it’s been presumed that was the cause.

EDOG doesn’t think I should be critical of that decision.

Well, I had a clue it was stupid to play Watt that long in the final preseason game. How ’bout you … bro?

How many preseason games did Watt play in last year when he won Defensive Player of the Year, br…never mind. I’m done with this game.

“Steel Curtain” is mad at me over Watt as well.

And my business is criticizing the team when it does something dumb. Like playing a running back with a Lisfranc injury — and the injury-prone star linebacker — in a useless preseason game.

Let’s keep it going. You’re up, Michael.

“Knee looked pretty good before his other injury. You people just like to start (stuff).”

You’re right. Watt probably had the surgery just for fun because he was bored.

One more on Watt? Sure, why not? Somehow, even though he’s on injured reserve, he’s still the only guy on the team worth talking about. Take us home, Carole.

Ha! You’re calling me out for “not being a reporter” because I called the team out for fudging the extent of injuries like Watt’s and Harris’ in the preseason?

Isn’t that what reporters are supposed to … ya know … do?

Finally, Kenny was not a fan of my 30th anniversary flashback post about the Francisco Cabrera/Sid Bream play to end the 1992 NLCS.

Agreed.