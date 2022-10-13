House of Reuben offers massive corned beef sandwich

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Kroger announced on Tuesday the opening of its customer fulfillment center in Metro DetroitAccording to a press release, the new Kroger Delivery center on Wahrman Road in Romulus will employ more than 700 people and reach customers up to 90 minutes from the site. Officials say temperature-controlled vans will be utilized for deliveries to customers' homes.To date, it is Kroger's first customer fulfillment center in Michigan."Kroger has served customers in the state of Michigan for more than a century and we are thrilled to bring Kroger Delivery to greater Detroit," Bill Bennett, Kroger vice president,...

ROMULUS, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO