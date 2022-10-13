House of Reuben offers massive corned beef sandwich
👋 Greetings, Joe here. I'm a sucker for corned beef sandwiches.
- When I saw House of Reuben on 8 Mile in Warren, I made a mental note to return on an empty stomach.
What I ate: My stomach still wasn't empty enough for this king-sized Reuben ($13.50; regular size, $11). I only finished half, but it was among the best I've ever had locally.
- The meat was tender, the sauerkraut brought the tang and the slightly sweet mustard sauce was light. I added some tableside spicy brown mustard for an extra kick after a few bites.
- Open for dining in and takeout, Monday-Saturday, 11am-7pm .
