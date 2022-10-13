Need a last-minute Halloween costume? Come to the Halloween Costume Swap Thursday, Oct. 20, and Friday, Oct. 21, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Sustainability House. Halloween costumes are often made cheaply with plastic-based materials and tend to end up in landfills after only one use. To combat this, the Conservation Project, a working group of the Student Sustainability Council, is taking donated Halloween costumes and other Halloween-adjacent supplies and giving them back to members of the Case Western Reserve University community for free.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO