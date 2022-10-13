ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
case.edu

Peer health educator information session

University Health and Counseling Services invites students to apply to become peer health educators. This opportunity is for students who envision themselves as leaders on campus and want to empower their peers to make healthy lifestyle choices. Peer health educators will be trained to develop, promote and provide wellness-related outreach...
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

Apply for Executive Leadership Development Experience program; scholarships available

Weatherhead School of Management’s Executive Leadership Development Experience (ELDE) is accepting applications for a five-month course designed with Black professionals in mind. ELDE is a cohort-based program presenting practical opportunities for participants to expand their leadership skills while providing multiple ways to connect and grow their network in the Cleveland region.
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

CWRU EMS offers medical care to campus community; apply for upcoming EMT course

Case Western Reserve University Emergency Medical Service (CWRU EMS) serves the campus community by providing confidential and free medical care and transport. CWRU EMS treats anyone regardless of university affiliation and offers them high-quality care for medical emergencies. The organization has saved members of the campus community an estimated $50,000 in EMS charges and transportation fees this semester alone.
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

Case Men’s Glee Club and University Chorale Concert

Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to the Case Men’s Glee Club and University Chorale Concert Thursday, Oct. 20, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. in Harkness Chapel. This concert will feature the University Chorale, a campuswide treble ensemble, and the Case Men’s Glee Club, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

Halloween Costume Swap

Need a last-minute Halloween costume? Come to the Halloween Costume Swap Thursday, Oct. 20, and Friday, Oct. 21, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Sustainability House. Halloween costumes are often made cheaply with plastic-based materials and tend to end up in landfills after only one use. To combat this, the Conservation Project, a working group of the Student Sustainability Council, is taking donated Halloween costumes and other Halloween-adjacent supplies and giving them back to members of the Case Western Reserve University community for free.
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

Book launch: Until She Goes No More (Hasta ya no ir) new translation

Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to a book launch for the translation of contemporary Chilean author Beatriz García Huidobro’s Hasta ya no ir (Until She Goes No More) by Jacqueline Nanfito, associate professor of Spanish. The book launch will be held Wednesday, Oct....
case.edu

Going green: 5 practical ways to become more eco-friendly

Everything we do has an impact on our planet—from sleeping with the TV on all night to letting the shower run while getting ready. But we may not realize just how much our daily habits make an impact. As global warming and climate change become more irreversible, it’s essential to take more steps to help protect our environment.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy