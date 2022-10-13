ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

Danny Atchison, 67, of North Lake Brownwood

Danny Atchison, age 67, of North Lake Brownwood peacefully passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. A Celebration of Life for Danny will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel; a private family interment will be held at a later date in Ruidoso, NM. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Update on Lake Level at Lake Brownwood

As of 11:30 am Tuesday morning, October 18, Lake Brownwood was at 7 feet and 8 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of our Drought Contingency Plan. Stage 2: Moderate Drought Condition begins when Lake Brownwood hit 8 ‘ below spillway. Tuesday Lake...

