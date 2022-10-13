ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida sees surge in deadly bacterial infections post-Hurricane Ian

Florida is reporting a surge in deadly infections caused by the bacteria Vibrio vulnificus in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Driving the news: Lee County alone has recorded 29 cases and 4 deaths as of Friday, according to Florida's Department of Health. The state's overall numbers have risen to 65 cases and 11 deaths, compared to 34 cases and 10 deaths in 2021.
