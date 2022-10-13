ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Affordability, abortion, social issues divide candidates for governor

By Mike Deehan
Axios Boston
Axios Boston
 5 days ago

Both candidates for governor of Massachusetts have made economic issues and affordability the cornerstones of their campaigns. But at last night’s debate, cultural issues were persistent reminders that this election is set against the backdrop of national politics .

Catch up fast: Much of the debate between Attorney General Maura Healey (D) and former state Rep. Geoff Diehl (R) centered on the cost of living, with an emphasis on home heating costs.

  • Diehl said Healey's dedication to rapidly adopting green energy will only drive up costs for consumers.
  • He pointed to his own successful campaign in 2012 to repeal a gas tax increase .
  • Healey said her office has stood up to utility companies, saving state ratepayers billions.

The intrigue: Early on, Healey declared that "abortion is on the ballot in this race," and later labeled Diehl's stance on the issue as "extreme, dangerous," and him as "unqualified to serve."

  • Diehl said he “appreciated” the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade because it makes abortion a state issue . He said as governor, he'd work within the confines of the state’s Roe Act, which expanded protections to abortion access, but he opposes provisions that limit parental notification and care for the child after a failed procedure.
  • Diehl compared the phrase "my body, my choice" in support of abortion rights to the "civil right" of people to refuse medical vaccines, which he supports.

On education, Healey said she'd make sure schools are fully funded according to the state formula , and that they provide more educational and mental health services.

  • Diehl said parents are upset about lessons on implicit racial bias that introduce students to ideas like white privilege.
  • "Parents are angry about it and they're leaving our state schools," Diehl said, adding that he would support alternatives to public schools and more parental control over curricula.

Housing affordability, another pocketbook issue, was also at the center of the debate.

  • Diehl said the state has an opportunity to lower housing costs by promoting rail lines to the South Coast and western Massachusetts and embracing remote work.
  • Healey pointed to her housing plan , which includes separating housing and economic development into two Cabinet positions.

When asked about transportation, Diehl said he would work with MBTA employees, not consultants or foreign manufacturers, to fix the T.

  • Healey would replace the MBTA executive team and increase the agency's workforce.

On the opioid epidemic, Diehl said he would promote recovery programs outside of major cities and find ways to make suburban communities more invested in fighting addiction.

  • Healey said she'd push for more long-term housing for those in recovery and improve law enforcement's ability to crack down on drug trafficking.

Between the lines: Healey's repeated vow to cut taxes as governor may have been a bit of surprise coming from a Democrat, but if she ends up signing a tax relief bill still being worked on by Democratic leaders on Beacon Hill, she'd do just that next year.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Boston

How the census recount could affect housing in Massachusetts

The U.S. Census Bureau's review of Boston's population count could affect what resources exist to help people afford surging rents in the throes of a housing crisis.What's happening: Mayor Michelle Wu and other city officials have asked the Bureau to take a closer look at the city's college dorms, shared apartments and jails, which the mayor says were undercounted. Catch up fast: Wu said the 2020 census undercounted Boston by at least 6,500 people, citing the Boston Planning and Development Agency.Some 6,000 students and 500 people incarcerated in Suffolk County make up a majority of those who were undercounted, according...
BOSTON, MA
Axios Boston

What to know about the Massachusetts driver's license ballot question

Massachusetts passed a law in June to let immigrants without legal status obtain certain driver's licenses. Now, repeal efforts have led to a referendum on the legislation.Driving the news: Voters will decide on Question 4 at the polls in November. A "yes" vote would preserve the law. A "no" vote would repeal it.Why it matters: Massachusetts became the 17th state to expand driving privileges to immigrants without legal status, but it's one of the only states where such a law has faced a repeal campaign.Details: A "yes" vote would let undocumented immigrants apply for a standard driver's license — not...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Axios Boston

Baker not specific on November rebate checks for Mass. taxpayers

Gov. Charlie Baker expects tax refunds to go out to Massachusetts residents in time to pay for holiday expenses, but he won't say if that holiday is Thanksgiving or Christmas.The latest: When asked at a press conference Monday if rebates would be available by Thanksgiving, Baker said it's his intention to get the checks out in November, but he wouldn't commit to the exact deadline of Nov. 24.The backdrop: The rebates are being sent to Mass. income taxpayers because the state took in so much revenue it triggered a law that forces Beacon Hill to give some of the money back.Democratic leaders appearing with Baker said they will not attempt to change the rebate law this year, but may be open to changes in the future should the giveback be triggered again.Be smart: The payments are set at roughly 13% of a payer's state income tax total for 2021.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Axios Boston

How to calculate your projected Massachusetts tax rebate

Massachusetts plans to send millions of residents some parts of $2.9 billion in surplus tax revenue, thanks to a 1986 law.But the only way to see what slice of that pie is yours is to run your tax information through the state's tax refund calculator (and, yes, tracking down your months-old tax return file).So I'll show you how I calculated my projected refund in hopes of making it easier.The intrigue: Each refund is roughly 13% of what you owed on your 2021 taxes, but how many taxpayers actually know how much that is? I know I didn't.But, first: A few...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Axios Boston

Southeast Asians in Massachusetts find hope in new bill

A new bill being considered by the U.S. Congress would halt deportations and offer work permits to Southeast Asian refugees who have lived in Massachusetts and other places in the country for decades.Why it matters: Thousands of asylum seekers have settled in Dorchester and Lowell and raised families, but their lack of legal immigration status has led to deportations over the past two decades. While the likelihood of the bill passing is questionable, Dorchester immigration activists and residents say it represents a milestone.What they're saying: Kevin Lam, organizing director at the Asian American Resource Workshop, said during a recent event in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Axios Boston

Jim Braude to leave GBH TV show "Greater Boston" at year's end

Jim Braude's tenure as host of the long-running GBH News public affairs show "Greater Boston" will end when his television contract expires at the end of the year, Axios has learned.Braude, 73, has hosted the nightly TV broadcast on Channel 2 since 2015."Boston Public Radio," the show on GBH radio Braude co-hosts with Margery Eagan, will continue unchanged.Why it matters: Braude is one of the most influential political journalists in the state and by stepping down from his TV role, eastern Massachusetts' main public broadcaster has an opportunity to reinvent its flagship 7pm time slot.Along with Eagan, Braude has moderated...
BOSTON, MA
Axios Boston

Satanic Temple goes after abortion bans

The Salem-based Satanic Temple is suing Indiana and Idaho in federal court over their abortion bans, arguing they violate the religious rights of people in those states.Driving the news: The Satanic Temple filed its complaint against Idaho on Friday, a week after filing a similar one in Indiana.Both states have conservative governors who support near-total abortion bans. Meanwhile, the temple's home state of Massachusetts restricts abortions after 24 weeks with some exceptions. Why it matters: The temple is one of several organizations suing to block state laws that almost entirely ban abortions. The temple, a nontheistic religious group that often...
INDIANA STATE
Axios Boston

Tax rebate math favors rich

The rich are likely to benefit the most from tax rebates that could come as soon as next month. What's happening: Massachusetts owes taxpayers $2.9 billion under the automatic tax refund law, an obscure law last triggered in 1987 that returns surplus tax revenue to Bay Staters. Gov. Charlie Baker has said he hopes to issue the funds in the form of rebates in November, rather than waiting for tax filing season next year.The formula bases tax payments on how much people paid in taxes in 2021, meaning the rich will get more money back than low- and middle-income earners.The...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Axios Boston

Scoop: Massachusetts considered using health care subsidy funds in case of shortfall

Baker administration officials considered using money from a $225 million fund meant to cover health care costs for low-income people to plug a budget hole in the event that the state would have faced a deficit because of a 1986 law that triggered automatic tax refunds. Driving the news: Documents obtained by Axios through a records request and reviewed by more than two state budget experts indicate the administration explored the scenario in mid-June as they considered what to do if they faced a nine-figure budget deficit. The big picture: Massachusetts had a historic surplus of $5.3 billion at the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Axios

Can Geoff Diehl beat Maura Healey?

Local political experts say time is running out for Republican nominee for governor Geoff Diehl to attract enough attention from voters to have even a glimmer of hope to defeat Attorney General Maura Healey. Why it matters: Historical trends, recent election results and factors unique to 2022 make Diehl's chances...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Axios

Massachusetts Transportation Department seeks community input

The state's transportation department is trying to chart the future of travel in Massachusetts, and officials want your help. The big picture: The Massachusetts Department of Transportation's 2050 plan, titled "Beyond Mobility," will be the blueprint behind the agency's vision, strategy and goals. An online survey and public events are trying to capture as much feedback as possible.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Axios Boston

Cannabis cafes' long road ahead in Boston

Tito Jackson imagines a Boston where locals have a neighborhood hangout, a place where — as trite as it sounds — "everyone knows your name" like the iconic Boston-based sitcom "Cheers." Except the customers order cannabis products, not beers. Why it matters: Jackson, a city councilor-turned-cannabis executive, is far from alone in envisioning such a place. The cannabis consumption industry has flourished in California and Colorado — and a new law could allow Massachusetts to follow suit. But the state's morass of regulatory hurdles — only partially corrected by the law signed in August — has left would-be cannabis cafe...
BOSTON, MA
Axios Boston

Massachusetts hits sports betting snag

Massachusetts regulators are wrestling with a gap in the new sports betting legalization law.What's happening: The law allows for temporary licenses, but doesn't cap them or stipulate how they should be awarded.Meanwhile, it limits the number of permanent sports betting licenses for casinos, simulcast horse race tracks and mobile sportsbooks to roughly a dozen. Regulators are debating whether to issue more temporary licenses than permanent ones and are considering what would happen if a sportsbook were denied a permanent license and had to close post-launch.Why it matters: The NFL season is in full swing and fans are eager to place...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Axios Boston

Scoop: Massachusetts lawmakers call for DOJ probe into Martha’s Vineyard flights

Two state legislators who responded to the sudden arrival of nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants on Martha’s Vineyard are asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the asylum seekers' relocation from Texas.Driving the news: The letter filed Wednesday to Attorney General Merrick Garland states that the migrants were encouraged to board a pair of flights under false pretenses without knowing they'd end up on the island, mirroring news reports and accounts from attorneys.“We believe these and other reported actions intended to mislead these asylum seekers, violate their rights and derail ongoing immigration proceedings,” write state Sen. Julian Cyr and Rep....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Axios Boston

Massachusetts small business struggles persist

Massachusetts small businesses owners say they're still struggling financially more than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, despite many receiving federal relief money.Driving the news: More than half (53%) of small business owners said in a new poll they're bringing in less revenue now than before the pandemic.Yes, but: Larger shares of nonwhite business owners said funding and inflation-related cost increases were major concerns, per the MassINC Polling Group survey, which polled 3,243 business owners in Massachusetts.Nonwhite business owners have also faced difficulties getting COVID-19 relief funding. Black and Latino business owners were more likely to have received no...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Axios Boston

Axios Boston

Boston, MA
563
Followers
170
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Boston is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/boston

Comments / 0

Community Policy