Columbus, OH

Seven fantastic fall road trips from Columbus

By Mary Jane Sanese
Axios Columbus
Axios Columbus
 5 days ago

Want to hit the road and get away for a little while?

Here are some sublime fall activities just a short drive from Columbus:

👻 Kings Island (75 minutes away) is USA Today's 2022 "Best Theme Park Halloween Event."

  • Celebrate scary season with Halloween Haunt nights from 6pm-12am on Fridays and Saturdays, plus 6-11pm on Sundays until Oct. 30.
  • Tickets start at $45. 6300 Kings Island Dr., Mason.

🎢 Cedar Point (2 and 1/2 hours) hosts HalloWeekends , where you can ride roller coasters and check out the scare zones.

  • 6pm-12am Thursday, 11-12am Friday-Saturday and 11am-8pm Sunday through Oct. 30.
  • Tickets start at $50. 1 Cedar Point Dr., Sandusky.

🏰 Ohio Renaissance Festival (90 minutes) takes you back in time a few centuries for family fun with over 150 costumed characters, 150 arts-and-crafts shops and almost 100 shows daily.

  • 10:30am-7pm Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30.
  • $28 adults, $10 children ages 5-12. 10542 E SR-73, Waynesville.

🚜 Bob Evans Farm Festival (two hours) offers live entertainment, rides and fall favorite foods this weekend.

  • 9am-5pm Friday, 9am-6:30pm Saturday and 9am-5pm Sunday.
  • $5, kids under 5 free. 10854 SR-588, Rio Grande.

🎃 The Circleville Pumpkin Show (40 minutes) has a contest for the largest pumpkin, parades, food and rides.

  • 10am-10pm from next Wednesday through Saturday, Oct. 22.
  • Free! 159 E. Franklin St., Circleville.

🚂 Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (two hours) is a seasonal, two-hour train tour of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

  • Trains start boarding at 9am until 4:30pm Wednesday-Friday and Sundays, plus 9am - 8:30pm Saturdays through November.
  • $11-$36. 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence.
  • Of note: The trains have started running but aren't open this weekend. Check the website for more information.

🌽 Fairfield County's Trail of Scarecrows (40 minutes to Lancaster) takes place in 14 communities around the county throughout October and showcases hundreds of scarecrows.

Axios Columbus

Stop loafing around and visit Dan The Baker

👋 Mary Jane here with what I believe is Columbus' best spot for fresh bread.Driving the news: If you're looking to switch it up from the grocery store bread aisle, check out Dan the Baker, right outside Grandview. Tucked on a side street by Dublin Road, this hidden gem is worth the trip. The bread and pastries are handmade. The menu is switched up weekly, with a few permanent mainstays. What I ate: A delectable pumpkin cheesecake cruffin was worth every cent of the $10 I paid for it. I've eaten many of Dan's pastries, but this takes the cake....
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

Columbus' favorite beer and books

Beer and books may seem like an unlikely pairing, but we asked for your opinions on local favorites for both last week and you never disappoint.Curl up with — or drink up or both — these reader recommendations: 🍺 BrewsMary M.: "Hazy Jane by Brewdog, so delicious. 😋"Robert B.: "Land-Grant Beard Crumbs oatmeal raisin stout."Lydia W.: "Seventh Son Brewing takes the cake! Humulus Nimbus is definitely a fan fave." 📚 BooksJane S.: "'Unthinkable' by Jamie Raskin. Or an older book, 'The Fourth Turning,' by Neil Howe and William Strauss. Heavy, but incredible."Bill B.: "'The Ocean at the End of the Lane' by Neil Gaiman is the perfect October read!"Katie I: "'My Dear Hamilton' by Stephanie Dray. It’s really good … [especially if] you just saw the show!"Marcia R.: "What happened to the Bennetts?' by Lisa Scottoline."
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

How drag queen Nina West would spend her Best Day Ever in Columbus

We're back with another installment of Best Day Ever, our feature highlighting how movers and shakers spend their time in Central Ohio.What's happening: Drag queen Nina West rose to international fame after winning Miss Congeniality in RuPaul's Drag Race season 11.Now the Columbus-based star is showcasing her signature kindness with her first children's book, "The You Kind of Kind," coming later this month.West, the stage name of Andrew Levitt, is also starring as Edna Turnblad in the national tour of "Hairspray" coming to the Ohio Theatre Nov. 8-13.We're glad West had time to share her local favorites amid a busy...
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

A trail of Columbus-style pizza

👋 Alissa here. Longtime readers may recall I was once a bit skeptical of Columbus-style pizza, but I will admit it's growing on me. A new guide should help newbies like me become aficiona-doughs.Slicing the news: Experience Columbus recently debuted a Columbus-style Pizza Trail featuring 13 different restaurants specializing in our city's signature thin-crust pizza with edge-to-edge toppings.How it works: Check in digitally at four spots to snag a free T-shirt!I started at TAT Ristorante di Famiglia on the East Side. The fourth-generation family-owned business opened in 1929, making it the city's oldest Italian restaurant.The intrigue: In 1934, they served...
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

What to do this weekend

🕺 Shake it off at "The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night," a Swift-themed dance party at the Newport Music Hall. 8pm tonight. $25. 18+. 🎤 Get your groove on at the The Millennium Tour Turned Up! featuring Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson and more. 8pm tonight at the Schottenstein Center. Tickets start at $67.🏮 Experience Pumpkins Aglow's hundreds of hand-carved pumpkins illuminating the Franklin Park Conservatory. 5-9pm Wednesday-Sunday through Oct. 30. $25 adults, $15 kids ages 3-12.🐶 Check out AKC Meet the Breeds, America's largest in-person dog breed educational showcase. The event will have over 70 different breeds to play with and learn about.9am-5pm Saturday. Greater Columbus Convention Center. $20 adults, $10 kids under 12. 🎨 Immerse yourself in Scrawl 16's mobile mural experience while exploring artwork from local artists and vendors. Noon-10pm Saturday, Noon-6pm Sunday. Free! 🎵 Rock on at Short North Stage's production of "The Rocky Horror Show."8pm Thursday. 8pm and 11pm Friday. 5pm and 9pm Saturday. 3pm Sunday. Through Oct. 30. Tickets start at $50.🎃 Hang out with the Headless Horseman at All Hallows Eve at Ohio Village.5:30-9:30pm. Saturdays through Oct. 29. $18 adults, $14 kids ages 4-12.
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

Ohio brewers win 10 medals in national competition

Ohio brewers won 10 medals at this year's Great American Beer Festival (GABF), Axios Denver's John Frank reports from the weekend awards ceremony in Colorado.Why it matters: The festival is the nation's premier beer competition, so winning one of the 300-plus medals helps put a brewery on the map.Yes, but: We couldn't help but notice that while Cincinnati took home five medals, Columbus breweries were snubbed. What gives?Between the lines: Winning a GABF medal has always been difficult, but it was even harder this year.The competition was the most competitive to date, with 2,154 breweries submitting more than 9,900 beers,...
OHIO STATE
Axios

On this day in 2021: Zoo loses accreditation

One year ago today, the Columbus Zoo lost its gold standard accreditation with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) for the first time in 41 years. Why it matters: The surprising news followed a year marred by scandals and was yet another blow to public trust for a beloved Central Ohio institution.
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios

Get ready to party like it's 2026

You've only got a few years left to learn how to both say and spell semiquincentennial. What's happening: America is celebrating its 250th birthday in 2026. Yes, that may sound a ways away, but folks in Ohio are already gearing up for the once-in-a-generation celebration. Why it matters: The whole...
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

Early voting starts today

Absentee voting by mail and early in-person voting start today. Details: You can vote in person starting today at your county's Board of Elections office.To vote by mail, first request an absentee ballot by Nov. 5 at noon. 📬 Of note: If you mail your absentee ballot, it must be postmarked no later than Nov. 8. If placed in a drop box at your county's board of election office, that deadline is 7:30pm on Nov. 8. Track the status of your absentee ballot here. What we're watching: Stay tuned for continuing coverage on the election, including the major Senate races. Franklin county has five school levy issues.Ohio has two state issues regarding voting rights and bail reform. And Columbus is asking voters to support a $1.5 billion bond package to fund new affordable housing projects and other public services.
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

Envigo beagles have been rescued, with many finding homes in Ohio

The last of the nearly 4,000 beagles recently rescued from a Virginia breeding facility are getting ready for their forever homes in shelters across the country. Driving the news: An update from Axios Richmond's Karri Peifer on the final 312 pups from Envigo RMS LLC had us wondering what happened to the 100 beagles that arrived in Ohio about a month ago.The latest: They've likely all been spoken for, Mark Finneran, Ohio director for the Humane Society of the United States, tells Axios.What he's saying: "Each shelter I talked to was amazed at the outpouring of community support to give...
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

Where to celebrate National Taco Day

Today's Taco Tuesday is extra special — it's also National Taco Day, a coincidence that won't happen again until 2033. How Columbus is commemorating this very real holiday: Condado is offering new menu items and a free taco in celebration. Seven locationsLocal Cantina has tacos for $2.22. 12 locationsBarrio has a buy one, get one free deal.Grandview and OSU campusYes, and: Los Agavez Taqueria food truck made Yelp's list of "Top 100 Taco Spots in America" for their Tijuana style tacos.11:30am-8pm Thursday-Saturday, 3166 N. High St. 💭 Our thought bubble: In queso you were wondering about our favorites ...Alissa tried Agave & Rye for the first time Friday. Their massive, over-the-top mac-and-cheese and hot-dog taco was a whole meal. Visit in Grandview or the Short North.Mary Jane recommends the steak tacos at her go-to spot, Los Guachos. They have multiple locations and a laundry list of awards both locally and nationally. 🌮 Plus: Check out these national deals.
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

Columbus' only cat cafe

👋 Alissa here with what's paws-itively the most adorable business I've ever entered.Driving the news: Kitty Bubble Cafe & Bar, Columbus' only cat cafe, opened to three straight sellout weekends.Why it matters: The cafe houses adoptable cats from Colony Cats (& dogs), with proceeds benefiting the rescue group. Already, 14 have found homes.My take: The attention to detail for both cats and humans is what makes the place so special.The cafe features cat-shaped chairs, clever drinks like "pawty on the beach" and wall-to-wall paw print decor, because toe beans are a work of art.The drink lids — for when a...
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

Best Day Ever: Chris Berry of tech nonprofit OhioX

We're back with another installment of Best Day Ever, our feature highlighting how movers and shakers spend their time in Central Ohio.As the president of statewide tech nonprofit OhioX, Chris Berry is working to build our state into the "Silicon Heartland" tech hub — a mission expedited by Intel's recent arrival.We asked Berry to share his local favorites.📻 Music to start your day: WNCI (97.9 FM) , it's a nice combo of music and what's happening in Columbus. 🍠 Breakfast: Northstar Cafe in the Short North. Sitting outside and watching High Street wake up is the perfect start to any...
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

Ohio food banks partnering with delivery companies

Food banks and pantries nationwide are increasingly relying on donated services from delivery companies like DoorDash and Amazon to get food to people who need it.Columbus is one of 18 cities set to receive support from DoorDash to bolster the company's Project DASH program, it recently announced.What's happening: DoorDash is providing $1 million in "community credits" gift cards for nonprofits, plus proprietary data on local food-access needs and funds for delivery of charitable food.Why it matters: The program aims to eliminate barriers to food access, including a lack of transportation.Almost 1.4 million Ohioans experience hunger, per a Feeding America report...
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

All the Columbus spots featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives"

You know it's good eatin' when the mayor of Flavortown gives a restaurant his stamp of approval.Guy Fieri may travel the country in search of killer cuisine, but we know we're in the Columbus-born host's favorite state.Driving the news: After watching Pierogi Mountain in an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" Friday night, we're craving a visit to all of Fieri's local hotspots.If you need a restaurant recommendation this week, here are all the Columbus spots featured on the show over the years, according to superfan-run Flavortown USA:🇯🇲 Ena's Caribbean Kitchen, North LindenNo frills Jamaican food, from jerk chicken to...
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios

Celebrating one year of Axios Columbus

On this day last year, the first-ever Axios Columbus newsletter hit your inboxes at 6:29am. Why it matters: Full disclosure — it's pretty stressful pushing send on an email to thousands of discerning readers willing to take a chance on your coverage. But we believed in Axios' mission of...
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

Mapping out our "ghost neighborhoods"

What did Columbus look like before highway construction divided and destroyed neighborhoods across the city?An OSU research team is hard at work trying to piece them back together, business by business, home by home. Why it matters: The Ghost Neighborhoods of Columbus project can offer both insight on the past and a lesson for more responsible development practices as the city continues growing.What they're doing: The university's Center for Urban and Regional Analysis is fusing modern technology with old-fashioned research methods to digitally recreate once-vibrant communities. Students use hand-drawn fire insurance maps dating back to the 1800s to get an...
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

School tax requests rebound

School levy activity appears to be rebounding from a pandemic lull, with five tax issues on the November ballot for districts with borders in Franklin County.Why it matters: Five local requests for new funding is the most yet for a pandemic election.On the ballot, with projected yearly costs for the owner of a $100,000 home: New Albany: Five-year improvement levy, $61.Pickerington: 37-year bond for a new junior high and facility upgrades, $98. This is on its third attempt.Upper Arlington: Continuing operating levy. $241.50.Worthington: Two issues — a combined 35-year bond and continuing levy for improvements ($226), plus a continuing operating levy ($101.50, grows an additional $70 each year from 2023-25).Yes, and: There would've been a sixth issue to fund new buildings and maintenance in Columbus City Schools, but school board members pulled it off the ballot just before teachers went on strike.What we're watching: The Ohio School Boards Association will release statewide data later this month that will help gauge if this is a statewide trend, a spokesperson tells Axios.💡 Reminder: The deadline to register to vote is next Tuesday.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Axios Columbus

How Bernita Reese would spend her perfect day in Columbus

We're back with another installment of Best Day Ever, our feature highlighting how movers and shakers spend their time in Central Ohio.As director of the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department, Bernita Reese works to keep hundreds of city parks safe while offering unique programming like last month's "Screwball" tournament.We asked the director to share her local favorites:Breakfast: Katalina's in Clintonville. I love their pancake balls with sweet and spicy bacon.Morning activity: I usually try to stop by a parks department event or visit one of our 28 community centers.If I'm not working, I will check in with my family back...
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

Dinner from Windward Passage tastes like home

👋 Alissa here. As someone who grew up in a Lake Erie town, there's no delicacy quite as nostalgic as a deep-fried perch dinner.Sadly, they aren't easy to find around these parts.Yes, but: Windward Passage, which celebrates 50 years in business next year, has me hooked with a meal that tastes just like home.⚓ Vibe check: Entering this old-school staple is like stepping back into an old-timey ship at sea. Oars, ropes, bells and lanterns hang on the wood-paneled walls. A large helm and the wafting scent of seafood greets you at the door.What I ate: Six big pieces of...
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

Axios Columbus

Columbus, OH
382
Followers
396
Post
26K+
Views
