The pop-ups fueling Atlanta's standout food scene
On any night of the week in metro Atlanta, dozens of creative chefs, bakers and pastry makers who aren't tied to brick-and-mortar restaurants pop up and serve exciting and unexpected dishes.
- Keeping track of who's where and when can require a scheduler.
How it works: Metro Atlanta's standout food scene is fueled by a diverse and tight-knit community of veteran and newcomer chefs mixing traditions and tastes and themes.
- Bars, breweries and farmers markets open their kitchens and customer base to the chefs, who in turn promote and support each other.
- "There's a Discord server with 100+ pop-up chefs asking and getting help from each other," says Punk Foodie ATL's Sam Flemming.
Of note: Some pop-ups have graduated to a dedicated slot at food halls ( Humble Mumble at Midtown's Coda Collective Food Hall) or brick-and-mortar spaces ( Gigi's in Candler Park).
- The kitchen at Boggs Social & Supply in West End keeps a packed pop-up calendar , including Ria's Bluebird brunch-minded little sibling Ria's Babybird , Phew's Pies and more.
What they're saying: After Filipino pop-up Kamayan's break-out success in 2018, the range of cuisines available has exploded, Flemming says.
- "On any given weekend, you can find Lao, Khmer, home-style Vietnamese, Polish, Bosnian, Trinidadian and food from other countries populated by the African diaspora. The list goes on."
Be smart: The metro's pop-up scene is dynamic and dizzying . Follow your favorites on Instagram and bookmark frequently updated and in-depth resources like Punk Foodie ATL , Atlanta magazine and Eater Atlanta .
Here are a few favorites:
A La Luna : Nick Jennings (Wrecking Bar, Husk, Cinco y Diez) cooks up South-Central American fare like chilaquiles, huevos rancheros and maitake mushroom tacos with his recently launched pop-up.
- Upcoming stops include Round Trip Brewing, Rising Son and many more. Get the chips.
Stolen Goods ATL : This collective of Black and brown chefs covers pastries ( Claudia Martínez of Miller Union), barbecue (Bryan Furman of B's Cracklin') and Caribbean and African American cuisine (Demetrius Brown of Heritage Supper Club ).
- Most recently, the group participated in the Gather 'round at the newly opened Westside Motor Lounge on the edge of English Avenue.
So So Fed : Named as a cheeky nod to the legendary Atlanta record label, Molli Voraotsady's pop-up pays tribute to the homemade Laotian meals she ate growing up.
- "It's like the funkiest Thai food you can imagine," she told Atlanta . "Lots of fermented flavors, lots of fish sauce, lots of herbs and lots of grilled meat."
