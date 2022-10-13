Read full article on original website
BTS’ Jin confirmed to release solo single in late October
BTS vocalist Jin will be releasing a solo single later this month, Big Hit Music has confirmed. On October 18, the K-pop agency confirmed to MBN that the idol will soon be dropping his solo single at the end of the month. This comes days after Jin himself shared his plans to release a solo track at the boyband’s recent Busan ‘Yet To Come’ concert.
DMA’S announce new album ‘How Many Dreams?’: “It’s a bloody feel-good record”
DMA’S have announced their fourth album ‘How Many Dreams?’ and shared new single ‘Everybody’s Saying Thursday’s The Weekend’. Check out all the details below alongside a chat with the band and exclusive photos from the album’s studio sessions. Out March 31, 2023...
Leftfield share new single ‘Full Way Round’ featuring Fontaines D.C.’s Grian Chatten
Leftfield have shared a new single featuring Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten – listen to ‘Full Way Round’ below. The collaborative track serves as the latest preview of Leftfield’s fourth studio album ‘This Is What We Do’, which is due to arrive on December 2 via Virgin Records (pre-order/pre-save here).
Lil Baby – ‘It’s Only Me’ review: a few notches shy of greatness
Lil Baby wasn’t lying on the album title: it really is him leading the mainstream rap battalion. In 2018, Lil Baby came out the gate swinging with his cult classic debut ‘Harder Than Ever’ and has controlled the charts ever since, bagging a Grammy in the process and even being recruited for this year’s Tears For Fears-sampling official FIFA World Cup 2022 song.
BTS will undergo mandatory military service without special exemptions and reunite as a group around 2025
Big Hit Music have confirmed that all seven members of BTS will be serving their mandatory military terms without special exemptions. On October 17, Big Hit Music released a statement announcing that all members of BTS are planning to fulfil their mandatory military service terms as required of all able-bodied male South Korean citizens. The boyband recently performed for the first time in sixth months at their ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan on October 15, which was also live-streamed worldwide for free.
MAMAMOO – ‘Mic ON’ review: a brief yet commanding return to form
In the past few years, MAMAMOO have taken slow, steady strides from the vocal-heavy performances of their early years to lighter, disco-inspired releases akin to their peers’ in the 2020s. It’s a move that’s resulted in more misses than hits. Opinions on 2019’s ‘gogobebe’ remain pretty divided, while 2021’s ‘mumumumuch’ felt out of place in the greatest hits compilation it was released with, a forgettable addition to an album designed to showcase the quartet’s legacy.
Almost one million UK households cancel streaming subscriptions to cut costs, report says
Almost one million UK households have cancelled all their subscriptions to streaming services this year, according to reports. As reported by the Guardian, the total number of UK homes with at least one paid-for subscription has fallen by 937,000 between January and September. According to consumer behaviour insights company Kantar...
Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Easy Life
Like many artists in the past few years, Easy Life had to watch the release of their debut album from indoors. Their fun, profound and energetic ‘Life’s A Beach’ was released in May 2021, but the lockdown-enforced period of isolation following the record’s release led frontman Murray Matravers to dive deep into his feelings, in which he reflected on the band’s meteoric rise and wondered what other paths he could have taken as a person.
Taylor Swift announces new single and reveals ‘Midnights’ lyrics on New York billboard
Taylor Swift has announced details of the first single from her upcoming album ‘Midnights’, and shared some of its lyrics on billboards. The singer will release her 10th album on Friday (October 21), and has already confirmed an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon the following Monday (October 24).
Elon Musk reportedly thought Grimes was a simulation he’d created
Elon Musk reportedly thought that Grimes was a “simulation” he’d created in his mind. According to author Devin Gordon who appeared in the BBC‘s new docuseries, The Elon Musk Show, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO believed that Grimes was his “perfect companion” but not “real”.
Lauv teams up with (G)I-DLE’s Minnie for performance of ‘All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)’
Lauv and (G)I-DLE vocalist Minnie recently teamed up to perform the American singer-songwriter’s single ‘All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)’. On the October 15 episode of South Korean music show Music Universe K-909, the two singers united for a live performance of ‘All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)’, from Lauv’s August 2022 album ‘All 4 Nothing’. Lauv and Minnie performed a stripped-down acoustic version of the track atop a stage decorated with flowers, with the former playing the guitar.
Listen to Fred Again..’s new single ‘Delilah (Pull Me Out Of This)’
Fred Again.. has shared a new track called ‘Delilah (Pull Me Out Of This)’ – listen below. The song will appear on the producer’s third album ‘Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)’, which is due to arrive next Friday (October 28) via Atlantic (pre-order/pre-save here).
Peach PRC announces first Melbourne headline show
Peach PRC has announced she’ll be heading to Melbourne next month for her first headline show in the Victorian capital. Taking to Instagram today (October 17), Peach shared the news that she’ll be performing at Max Watts on Friday November 4. Byron Bay singer-songwriter Yorke will be joining her for the show, which is an all-ages gig.
Austin Butler’s ultimate ‘Elvis’ playlist: nine key songs he listened to while filming
Anyone who’s witnessed Austin Butler’s exhilarating star-making turn as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s eponymous biopic can’t help but be blown away, as he pulls off the astonishing task of getting beyond the King’s omnipresent image and countless imitations. “You want to be incredibly meticulous,” says the 31-year-old actor to NME. “I wanted every gesture and everywhere that his eyes go and the way that he moves his entire body to feel as truthful and identical to him as possible but it’s got to feel as though it’s happening for the first time.” Grab a peanut butter, jelly and bacon sandwich as Butler talks us through the tracks that helped him slip into Elvis’ (blue suede) shoes.
Ticketing details announced for Jackson Wang’s Singapore concert this December
Ticketing details for Jackson Wang‘s Singapore concert this December have been released. Fans will be able to purchase tickets to the ‘Magic Man’ tour date at the Singapore Indoor Stadium starting this October 21, tour promoter AEG Presents announced today (October 18). Tickets will be available via...
EXO’s Kai, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon among K-pop artists missing KAMP LA over visa issues
Nearly half of the KAMP LA festival lineup on October 15 and 16 were unable to attend the event due to problems with their visas. On the evening of October 14 local time, the concert organisers released a statement sharing that several artists — namely BamBam, Jeon Somi, EXO’s Kai, LAPILLUS, Taeyeon and Zion.T — would not be present at the festival due to “unforseen US work visa issues and circumstances outside of the artists’ and promoters’ control”. Most of these artists were scheduled to perform on the first day of the festival on October 15.
‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ is still “slated for 2023” says Insomniac
Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is still slated to release in 2023 and is making “good progress,” according to the developer. The news comes from the official Insomniac Games Twitter account, which responded to a fan that was worried about the game being delayed. In response,...
Zoë Kravitz confirmed as co-writer on two tracks for Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ album
Zoë Kravitz has co-written two tracks on Taylor Swift’s upcoming album ‘Midnights’. The singer-songwriter is set to release her 10th studio album this Friday (October 21). It’ll feature the single ‘Anti-Hero’ as well as a collaborative song with Lana Del Rey called ‘Snow On The Beach’.
Lil Baby says early success forced him into a “dark spot”
Lil Baby has opened up about how he coped with the pressures of becoming successful, explaining that in the early days of his fame, the rapper found himself in a “dark spot”. The revelation came in an interview with fellow rapper Big Loon, with Lil Baby – real...
‘Gotham Knights’ system requirements confirmed for PC launch
The minimum PC system requirements for Gotham Knights have been confirmed by developer Warner Bros. Games, however the recommended settings are yet to be announced. In a tweet posted last Wednesday (October 12), Warner Bros. Games shared the minimum requirements needed to run Gotham Knights on PC, which the developer says will allow players to run the game at “60 FPS at 1080p [on] lowest settings.”
