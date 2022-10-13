Philadelphia police announce arrest in Roxborough High School shooting

Philadelphia police on Wednesday announced their first arrest over the deadly shooting outside Roxborough High School that left a teen dead and four others injured last month.

Driving the news: Yaaseen Bivins, 21, was charged with murder, four counts of aggravated assault, and weapons offenses over his alleged role in the killing of 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde.

Police have already issued a homicide warrant for a 16-year-old, and they said Wednesday they're "very close" to issuing another warrant for a third suspect.

The big picture: The city has been plagued by violent crime this year, with 424 homicides reported so far. That includes a steep spike in juvenile homicides and shootings .

Officials said disputes, drugs and domestic violence remain the leading causes of most of the city's homicides.

What they're saying: Mayor Jim Kenney said at Wednesday's news conference police are on pace to seize 6,000 crime guns this year.

"It's a disgrace," he said. "The flow of guns is relentless, and it must stop if we are to make measurable progress on this issue."

Details: Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said at a news conference that police tied Bivins to the shooting through a receipt found inside a recovered stolen Ford Explorer allegedly used as a getaway vehicle.

The receipt showed that Bivins purchased ammunition at a city gun shop, Vanore said.

Because of previous convictions, Bivins couldn't legally purchase ammunition and was taken into custody by federal authorities Oct. 6, police said. He's remained in custody ever since.

Flashback: On Sept. 27, five shooters waited for several minutes in a parked SUV outside the school's football field before firing more than 60 shots at the teen victims, according to police.

Of note: Bivins was found guilty in August of aggravated assault, illegal racing, and causing a vehicular death while unlicensed in a 2020 street racing crash that injured a pregnant woman and killed her unborn child, per the Inquirer .

What's next: Police are offering a $45,000 reward for information that leads to arrests and convictions in the shooting outside Roxborough High School.