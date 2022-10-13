ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia police announce arrest in Roxborough High School shooting

By Isaac Avilucea
Axios Philadelphia
Axios Philadelphia
 5 days ago

Philadelphia police on Wednesday announced their first arrest over the deadly shooting outside Roxborough High School that left a teen dead and four others injured last month.

Driving the news: Yaaseen Bivins, 21, was charged with murder, four counts of aggravated assault, and weapons offenses over his alleged role in the killing of 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde.

  • Police have already issued a homicide warrant for a 16-year-old, and they said Wednesday they're "very close" to issuing another warrant for a third suspect.

The big picture: The city has been plagued by violent crime this year, with 424 homicides reported so far. That includes a steep spike in juvenile homicides and shootings .

  • Officials said disputes, drugs and domestic violence remain the leading causes of most of the city's homicides.

What they're saying: Mayor Jim Kenney said at Wednesday's news conference police are on pace to seize 6,000 crime guns this year.

  • "It's a disgrace," he said. "The flow of guns is relentless, and it must stop if we are to make measurable progress on this issue."

Details: Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said at a news conference that police tied Bivins to the shooting through a receipt found inside a recovered stolen Ford Explorer allegedly used as a getaway vehicle.

  • The receipt showed that Bivins purchased ammunition at a city gun shop, Vanore said.
  • Because of previous convictions, Bivins couldn't legally purchase ammunition and was taken into custody by federal authorities Oct. 6, police said. He's remained in custody ever since.

Flashback: On Sept. 27, five shooters waited for several minutes in a parked SUV outside the school's football field before firing more than 60 shots at the teen victims, according to police.

Of note: Bivins was found guilty in August of aggravated assault, illegal racing, and causing a vehicular death while unlicensed in a 2020 street racing crash that injured a pregnant woman and killed her unborn child, per the Inquirer .

What's next: Police are offering a $45,000 reward for information that leads to arrests and convictions in the shooting outside Roxborough High School.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Philadelphia

Pennsylvania home linked to "The Lost Boys of Bucks County" for sale

A home with a haunting connection to an infamous crime in Bucks County was quietly put up for sale this month.Driving the news: The 2827 Aquetong Road home, which is listed for $700,000, is where authorities discovered a Nissan Maxima belonging to Thomas Meo, one of four men who went missing in July 2017 and were later discovered buried in makeshift graves on a farm nearby, according to police records and Google Maps.Flashback: The brutal crime drew national attention and was chronicled in a true-crime documentary called "The Lost Boys of Bucks County."Bensalem resident Cosmo DiNardo pleaded guilty to the...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Axios Philadelphia

This hidden gem in Bucks County serves up delicious tacos

If you're looking for a hidden taco gem in the 'burbs, you'll find it at Taqueria Los 4 Hermanos in Warminster. The restaurant opened last year at 12115 Centennial Station Dr., tucked away next to a senior living facility. Heads up: I nearly missed it when driving there, but once you spot the colorful sign, you'll quickly realize you're in the right spot.State of plate: I ordered four tacos: asada, carne enchilada, chicken tinga and chorizo. As you know, I love when places strip down tacos to their basics, and the simplicity of these rival La Chingonita in Philly. It's...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Philadelphia needle exchange Prevention Point sees surge in demand

Philadelphia's only needle exchange has seen the number of people seeking services skyrocket during the pandemic.Why it matters: The increase in need observed by Kensington-based Prevention Point, located in the epicenter of the city's opioid crisis, could signal that Philly's opioid epidemic is worsening.By the numbers: Prevention Point, which offers medical, behavioral health and prevention services, helped more than 36,000 individuals during the fiscal year between June 2021 and June 2022 — a three-fold rise from the 12,000 receiving help in 2019.More than 10 million used needles were collected during that time — the first time in the group's three-decade...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

How to vote in the midterm elections in Philadelphia

Election Day is Nov. 8. Get ready to cast your ballot with this rundown of how to register, where to vote and what to expect in Philly. Why it matters: Pennsylvania is a battleground state where margins of victory are often slim and statewide races depend on turnout — especially in voter-rich Philadelphia. Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race is critical to deciding whether Democrats or Republicans win a majority in the chamber.How to vote in the 2022 midterm electionsKey dates: Oct. 24: The final day to register to vote.Nov. 1 at 5pm: The deadline to apply for an absentee or mail-in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios

Philadelphia Weekender: Festivals, Peoplehood Parade and cycling

It's nearly Friday! Here are seven ideas to kick off your weekend:. Party at Philly Music Fest at music venues across the city through Saturday. Catch performances including Shamir, Working on Dying, and Riverby. Tickets: Free-$39. South Street Fest will run from 11am-7pm on Saturday after getting rained out earlier...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Philadelphia tracks rise in youth as targets of violence

Gun violence targeting youth is on the rise in Philadelphia, with city data showing the number of shooting and homicide victims under 18 so far this year more than doubling since 2015. Driving the news: The dramatic uptick in youth who are becoming victims of gun violence was put sharply into focus last week, when a 14-year-old was killed, and four others wounded in a shooting after a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School. Police on Tuesday announced murder charges against a 16-year-old in the shooting, 6ABC reports. A warrant is out for his arrest.By the numbers: The number of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Philadelphia traffic deaths dropped last year but remain high

Data: PennDOT; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios Commuting in Philly may be down, but our roads aren't much safer.Driving the news: Traffic fatalities in Philly dipped by about 20% last year from an all-time high in 2020, according to the city's annual Vision Zero report released Thursday. Yes, but: 2021 was still the second deadliest year for traffic fatalities in the city since 1999. Meanwhile, serious injury crashes are up more than 9% over last year, per the report. "After a tragic spike in traffic deaths in 2020, we had hoped for a dramatic decrease in 2021. This was not the case,"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Police look for motive in shooting outside Roxborough High School

Philadelphia authorities are seeking the public's help in their investigation into the shooting outside Roxborough High School that killed a football player after a scrimmage on Tuesday. The latest: Five shooters, all thought to be juveniles, opened fire on a group of teenagers as they attempted to walk to the school's locker room around 4:30pm, firing more than 60 times, police said at a news conference on Wednesday. Police think at least one of the victims was targeted in the shooting, according to deputy commissioner Frank Vanore.But Police Capt. Jason Smith said he believed that 14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde, who was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Philly's "eds and meds" jobs power the local economy

Higher education institutions and hospitals power nearly 13% of all jobs in our regional economy, according to a new report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. Driving the news: The fed’s report, released last month, provides the first-ever nationwide economic assessment of the impact that “eds and meds,” also known as anchor institutions, have on their communities. The report includes a “Reliance Index” that calculates how dependent local economies are on these establishments. Zoom in: Philadelphia — home to the University of Pennsylvania and its health system, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and Temple University — is among the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

On this day in Philly history: Battle of Germantown and a historic flood

For all you Philly history buffs, here are some important dates that coincide with our anniversary:On this day in 1777, British forces in Pennsylvania defeated American troops, led by General George Washington, in the Battle of Germantown.The defeat, right after another loss at Brandywine, led skeptics to question the leadership of Washington, whose heroics in the American Revolution eventually helped win him the presidency, the History Channel notes.In 1869, Philadelphia suffered the worst flood ever to hit the Schuylkill River, according to historian Adam Levine. The hurricane-caused torrent, coming after months of drought in the region, covered the Fairmount Dam,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Push for Southwest Philly's Africatown to make strides this fall

The first major projects tied to the creation of Philadelphia's Africatown are set to begin. Why it matters: Africatown, a neighborhood in Southwest Philly that's been in the works for more than 14 years, would give a name to an area long-established as a destination for African immigrants, Voffee Jabateh, CEO of the African Cultural Alliance of North America (ACANA), told Axios. "It's been Africatown since almost 2005. It's just now being branded," he said of the hub of African restaurants and businesses.Driving the news: ACANA, the nonprofit leading the Africatown effort, is expected to start work on its new...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios

5 pumpkin patches and events to visit near Philadelphia

Not wanting to be a "blockhead" like Linus in the Charlie Brown Halloween classic, we searched around and rounded up a list of the most sincere pumpkin patches and seasonal events near Philly. Here's what we found:. Indian Acres Tree Farm: Surprisingly, you can get more than trees at this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Superintendent Watlington's lessons learned from 100 days of listening

Superintendent Tony Watlington Jr. is shaking up the Philadelphia school district's top leadership and realigning priorities months into his new role. Why it matters: Watlington, a native of North Carolina, took over the district this summer as it grapples with low academic achievement, gun violence, aging facilities and falling enrollment.His first act was to set off on a tour to listen and learn about schools' needs from students, staff, business leaders and community members.Driving the news: Watlington, who marked his 110th day in office during a news conference on Tuesday, released the findings from his tour and set up a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Animal tranquilizer xylazine is overtaking Philly's opioid supply

Philadelphia was once known for having the "purest heroin in the nation," city health officials say, but now the city's opioid supply has been overtaken by an animal tranquilizer linked to thousands of drug overdoses across the nation. Why it matters: Xylazine, known on the streets as "tranq," can be lethal, when mixed with heroin or fentanyl, and causes nasty wounds and sores that can result in amputations. Some are injecting the drug unwittingly, while others seek out the sedative to lengthen the high of traditional opioids, city health officials told Axios.Typically used for large animals, such as horses, xylazine...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Former Philadelphia cop convicted of on-duty manslaughter in historic trial

A jury on Wednesday convicted former Philadelphia officer Eric Ruch Jr. of voluntary manslaughter and a weapons charge in the city's first murder trial for an on-duty police killing in nearly four decades.Driving the news: Ruch, 34, was found not guilty of third-degree murder in the 2017 shooting of 25-year-old Dennis Plowden Jr. following a car chase.The big picture: The last time a murder charge against a Philadelphia officer made it to trial was back in 1984, according to a detailed analysis by the Philadelphia Inquirer. Two other officers have faced manslaughter charges since then, but one was acquitted while...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Mayor Jim Kenney issues order banning guns at Philadelphia rec centers

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney issued an executive order Tuesday banning firearms from recreation centers and playgrounds in a move that could trigger legal debate about whether the city can write its own gun laws. Driving the news: The order, intended to protect more than 1,700 of the city's recreation workers, comes on the heels of the funeral for Tiffany Fletcher.The Parks and Recreation employee and mother of three was struck by a stray bullet while working at the Mill Creek recreation center in West Philly on Sept. 9. A 14-year-old is facing a murder charge in the shooting. Between the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios

Homicides and overall violent crime are up in Philadelphia

It's shaping up to be another grim year for Philadelphia, which is on pace to eclipse last year's homicide record. Plus, overall violent crime is surging, and robberies have more than doubled compared to this time in 2021, according to city data. The big picture: Philly is bucking a national...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Philly developer gets funds to kickstart plan to transform Tioga

A local real estate developer's ambitious plan to transform the Tioga neighborhood in North Philadelphia is one step closer to becoming a reality. Driving the news: Anthony Miles of TPP Capital Holdings is getting a $675,000 loan from the Philadelphia Accelerator Fund, a $10 million city-backed pot dedicated toward helping Black and brown developers. In all, TPP Capital hopes to develop 1,400 residential units, 172,000 square feet of retail space and 92,000 square feet of street improvements, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported.What they're saying: Miles told Axios the funds were "crucial" to begin work on an 88-unit affordable housing complex,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Philly has little room for error as mail-in voting window narrows

Philadelphia voters will have a narrower window to vote by mail this November due in part to a recent squabble over veto powers involving the city's top brass.Why it matters: Pennsylvania's largest city has a slim "margin of error" for mailing out ballots and reprogramming voting machines, election experts tell Axios, as high-profile races for governor and a U.S. Senate seat make the swing state one of the most closely watched this election cycle.City commissioners can't afford to send mail-in ballots to the wrong addresses, said Al Schmidt, a former city commissioner who now works for the nonpartisan public policy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Philadelphia weekend guide: "Coco" screening and circus acts

With no shortage of things to do in the Philly area every weekend, sometimes you can suffer from entertainment overload. Here are a few ideas that piqued our interest: Families looking for some Friday night fun? There's Mt. Airy's free outdoor screening of "Coco," the Dia de Los Muertos-inspired flick by Pixar, at New Courtland Germantown Home, starting at 6:45pm.South Street Festival is back with food, crafts and booze galore Saturday from 11am to 7pm. This carnival-like atmosphere has something for everyone, from Brauhaus Schmitz's Oktoberfest to the Philly AIDS Thrift Block Party, where you'll find music, face painting, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Axios Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA
208
Followers
358
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Philadelphia, anchored by Michael D'onofrio and Taylor Allen, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/philadelphia

Comments / 0

Community Policy