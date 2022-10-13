Read full article on original website
Tourist Commission to meet Wednesday
The Lake Cumberland Tourist Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday. The meeting will take place at 12:30 p.m. in the Lake Cumberland Tourist Commission boardroom. The tourism office is located between KFC and Arby’s in Russell Springs. The public is welcome to attend.
Chamber of commerce to meet today
The Russell County Chamber of Commerce will hold their October meeting today at the Russell County Public Library in Jamestown. The meeting will begin at noon with lunch provided to members. Donnie Wilkerson, a teacher at Jamestown Elementary, will be the meeting’s featured speaker. The Russell County Hospital will...
Open burn ban in effect in neighboring Adair County
Officials in neighboring Adair County issued an open burning ban that went into effect over the weekend due to the moderate drought conditions and increased fire hazard. At this time, Russell County officials have not issued a similar ban. The open burning ban is in place until further notice in...
Early muzzleloader season deer harvest is low locally
Russell County deer hunters harvested a total of seven whitetail deer over this past weekend’s early muzzleloader season, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, a much lower total than what was taken in surrounding counties. Continuing a trend, hunters in surrounding counties saw more success than...
Russell County has highest case count of COVID in area this week
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 39 new COVID cases in Russell County this week, up from last week’s total of 27 cases. That total was also the highest number of COVID cases in the Lake Cumberland district for the week. Nearby Taylor County had 18 cases, Adair...
Work could begin on multi-million dollar RCHS athletics complex in December; SSO truck to be purchased
Groundbreaking on the new Russell County High School athletics complex could happen before the end of the year. Superintendent Michael Ford spoke to WJRS NEWS following Monday’s regular monthly school board meeting about what’s next in the process…. Ford also said the board of education made a noteworthy...
Last day to sign up for student holiday assistance
Today is the final day to apply for holiday assistance through the Russell County School Family Resource and Youth Service Centers. Parents and guardians of students that may need help during the holidays with gifts are asked to come to the Russell County Schools Auditorium/Natatorium Complex today to sign up for holiday assistance.
Russell in ‘green’ on COVID map; Cumberland, Clinton back to ‘yellow’
Russell County, along with most of the state, is in the green, or low level of community spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. Neighboring Clinton and Cumberland counties are two of only 16 Kentucky counties that currently has a medium level of...
Dolly Thomas Beasley, age 70, of Russell Springs
Dolly Thomas Beasley, of Russell Springs, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Russell County Hospital. She was 70 years of age. Born July 2, 1952, in Hodgenville, she was a daughter of the late Othello and Naomi Shepard Thomas. Dolly was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, in Liberty. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and sister, who dearly loved her family.
Russell Springs man arrested on drug, other charges
A Russell Springs man was arrested on drug and other charges early this morning by the Russell Springs Police Department, according to jail records. Russell Miller, age 39, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree Drug Unspecified, Drug Paraphernalia buy/possess, Possession of Marijuana, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol), and license to be in possession.
Debra Kay Hadley, age 60, of Russell Springs
Debra Kay “Debbie” Hadley, of Russell Springs, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, in Somerset. She was 60 years of age. Debbie was born in Russell County on January 14, 1962, daughter of the late Denver and Pearlie Mae Crockett McQueary. She worked for several years with Fruit of the Loom, of Jamestown and then at Kay’s Grocery, for many years. Debbie was a faithful member of Square Oak Separate Baptist Church. She loved reading her Bible and listening to gospel music. Debbie enjoyed crocheting.
KSP searching for missing Dunnville man
As part of an ongoing investigation, the Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Dunnville man. Dennis Keith Davis, age 37, was last seen at his Dunnville home in neighboring Casey County at approximately 1:30 p.m. eastern time on Tuesday, August 30th of this year.
Adella Ann Sears, age 67, of Liberty
Adella Ann Sears, age 67, of Liberty, KY passed away on Sunday October 16th, 2022, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. She was born July 5th, 1955, in Casey Co., KY, a daughter of the late Freeman and Rethel Proxedia Lawson Owens. Adella was the widow of Phillip William Sears.
Laker Band tops in Class 1A at BOA Super Regionals in St. Louis
The Russell County High School Mighty Laker Marching Band had a great run in the Bands of America St. Louis Super Regionals at The Dome at the America’s Center as they were the first place in Class 1A over the weekend. The Laker band, under the direction of Curtis...
KSP Post 15 hiring telecommunicators
Kentucky State Police Post 15 is seeking to hire telecommunicators to serve the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland Counties. Applications must be submitted online to the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet website and should be received by October 23 at...
Jamestown man arrested on strangulation, other charges
A Jamestown man was arrested Saturday night on first degree strangulation and other charges by the Jamestown Police Department, according to jail records. Alex D. Kemp, age 23, was taken into custody by Officer Savannah Harlan and charged, alongside the strangulations charge, with resisting arrest, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses), and fourth degree assault (domestic violence-minor injury).
Lady Laker Volleyball begins district tournament today
The Lady Laker Volleyball team will play in the 16th District Tournament this evening at Metcalfe County High School. The Lady Lakers enter the tournament as the top seed and will take on Metcalfe County beginning at 5 p.m. Metcalfe County defeated Cumberland County 3-0 on Sunday to advance in...
Lady Laker Volleyball advances to district championship
The Russell County Lady Laker Volleyball team advanced to the 16th District Championship with a 3-0 win over Metcalfe County last night. The Lady Lakers will take on Clinton County tonight at 6 p.m. at Metcalfe County High School. With the win last night, the Lady Lakers clinched a spot...
RCMS 8th grade girls basketball advances to conference championship
The Russell County Middle School 8th grade girls basketball team advanced to the conference championship with 37-11 win over Green County last night. Addy Abrell scored 13 points for the Lady Lakers in the win. The Lady Lakers will go to Adair County for a matchup with the Lady Indians...
