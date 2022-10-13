Read full article on original website
Missing toddler Quinton Simon believed to be buried in landfill, police say
The body of missing toddler Quinton Simon is believed to be buried in a landfill, police have said. Local police and the FBI announced the grim development at a news conference on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after 20-month-old Quinton vanished on 5 October in Savannah. Officials said there is evidence to suggest the boy was placed in a dumpster and taken to a landfill in the area, prompting a search that is now underway. “We know that this is going to be a physically, mentally and emotionally grueling task for our investigators and team,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff...
