Richmond, VA

Richmonders could soon be drinking in the mall

By Karri Peifer
Axios Richmond
Axios Richmond
 5 days ago

The owners of Short Pump Town Center have an application pending for an open container permit to allow shoppers to cruise the mall with an alcoholic drink in hand.

The intrigue: If approved, which is likely to happen and be in effect by spring , it would be the first commercial center in Richmond to allow it and the closest thing to an open container district anywhere in the area.

Why it matters: Legislation loosening Virginia's once stringent liquor laws (restaurants couldn't serve " liquor by the drink " until 1968) have passed the General Assembly in recent years, but official open container districts have remained elusive in the state.

  • In 2021, a bill to allow localities to create up to three open container or entertainment districts didn't make it out of committee .

Catch up quick: Legislation went into effect in 2017 allowing commercial lifestyle center ABC licenses, like the one Short Pump is seeking, in which shoppers can buy a drink from a restaurant and wander through the mall drink in hand (in a plastic, branded cup).

  • A similar law allowing event organizers to set up open container districts in designated areas up to a dozen times a year for events like First Fridays or the 17th Street Farmers Market went into effect in 2019.

Of note: These licenses are meant to encourage shoppers and event attendees to buy alcoholic beverages from restaurants as opposed to vendor beer or wine trucks, often brought in for special events .

By the numbers: Since 2017, Virginia ABC has received 13 applications for the commercial districts — 10 of which came from Northern Virginia districts. Short Pump mall is the only Richmond-area center to apply, according to Virginia ABC.

Meanwhile: Other states and districts have passed laws allowing open container districts as a way to help restaurants recover from the pandemic, including Raleigh, which launched a social district in August .

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Axios Richmond

Can Can Café opens today in downtown Richmond

Can Can Café, the new weekday breakfast and lunch option inside the Library of Virginia, is officially open.Why it matters: Josh Wright, chef and co-owner of the beloved and now-closed downtown restaurant Pop's Market, is running the kitchen of the downtown outpost. What they're saying: "The opportunity to work with them and share what I know about the neighborhood and style of dining came up right when my sabbatical was crossing the year mark and I wanted back in the kitchen," Wright tells Axios. Details: Open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 3pm for coffee and pastries, with sandwiches available starting at 11am. Can Can Café's opening menu. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Virginia tourism rebounds with Henrico leading the Richmond region

Tourism to Virginia and the Richmond region made a comeback in 2021.Driving the news: Statewide visitor spending was 87% recovered from pre-pandemic levels, with drivable destinations for outdoor and indoor leisure propelling the recovery, Caroline Logan, director of communication for Virginia Tourism Corporation, tells Axios. Early numbers indicate the 2022 figures will be even stronger, per the tourism report. Why it matters: Tourist spending supports 185,000 jobs in the state and nearly 24,000 in the Richmond region, according to tourism officials. What's happening: In the Richmond region, sports tourism — driven largely by youth tournaments — was the biggest lure...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Richmonders bought that pirate ship houseboat, and it’s now an Airbnb

The pirate ship houseboat that went viral in August when a Northern Neck man listed it for sale was snapped up by a Richmond couple — and it's now available to rent via Airbnb. Why it matters: Richmonders know a good pirate ship houseboat when they see one. Richmond entrepreneur Lauren DeMarco saw the listing making the rounds on social media and joked to her husband, "Do you want to buy a pirate ship?" she tells Axios. Of course he did. So the two made the 90-minute drive to Callao to check it out. They were the first to show...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Richmond's real ghost tours

Who needs teens dressed up in bloody makeup chasing you through a woodsy patch of the suburbs when Richmond has its own terrifying ghost stories? The intrigue: OK, fine. We city dwellers still need haunted forests, but if you want to hear some true tales of hauntings in Richmond, there are tours that do just that. What's happening: As an old city marked by plenty of death and tragedy, evidence of hauntings, ghosts and paranormal events can be found throughout historic records, Chris Houlihan, co-owner of Richmond's longest-running ghostly tour group Haunts of Richmond, tells Axios. Those tales include...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

The deadest person buried at Hollywood Cemetery

Reader Sarah V. asks, "Who is the deadest person buried at Hollywood Cemetery?"Answer: Maj. William Mayo, the Brit who laid out Richmond's streets, is likely the deadest person in Hollywood. He's the person buried there who’s been dead the longest. But he wasn't Hollywood's first burial. Frederick William Emrich, who died in June 1849 when he was 18 months old, was the first burial in the cemetery established two years prior, per Hollywood Cemetery. But back to Mayo. He died in 1744 and was originally interred at his Henrico County plantation, Powhatan Seat, named such because it was thought to be the pre-English settlers center of the Powhatan Confederacy. In 1894, more than 100 years after his death, Mayo's descendant had "the dust of all the Mayos and others buried at Powhatan Seat" moved to Hollywood.
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Richmond’s cold weather shelter scramble

Richmond plans to open new emergency homeless shelters in four neighborhoods around the city.Yes, but: The first facility won't open until mid-November at the earliest, well after nighttime temperatures have dipped below the 40°F threshold at which city code dictates emergency shelter should be provided."I just want to draw attention to the fact that [next week] it's going to be 33°F," Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch said during a City Council meeting Thursday.Catch up fast: The city had partnered with Commonwealth Catholic Charities to open a permanent, 24-hour shelter on Oliver Hill Way, but the plan fell apart this summer when no...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Chesterfield leads region in pot arrests as racial disparities continue

Police in Chesterfield have arrested more people for marijuana offenses than almost any other locality in the state since possession of the drug became legal, per a Washington Post analysis.Why it matters: Black residents made up a majority of those arrests, accounting for over 70% of the cases.The disparity was not as profound in all localities, such as Fairfax, where Black defendants represented closer to 30% of marijuana cases over the same time period, per the Post.What's happening: When Virginia lawmakers voted to legalize marijuana, they said they wanted to address racial disparities in arrests.But with legalization of retail sales...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Axios Richmond

Short Pump Kroger eliminates plastic bags

Single-use plastic bags are gone at Kroger's Short Pump location effective Monday, making it the first of the grocery chain's 18 Richmond-area stores to eliminate the bags.Driving the news: Kroger announced in 2018 its plan to phase out single-use plastic bags at all its Richmond stores by 2025. Short Pump's early launch is a pilot for the rest of the stores, per a news release. Customers can bring their own bags or buy a reusable plastic bag for 10 cents or reusable tote for 99 cents. Why it matters: Plastic has seeped into even the most remote areas of the environment because it never completely breaks down. What they're saying: "We thank our customers for partnering with us today to make a difference tomorrow," James Menees, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, said in a statement.
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Free, unlimited Saturday parking is about to be eliminated

The city of Richmond will start enforcing timed parking restrictions in two sections of town on Saturdays beginning this weekend, but is giving folks a two-week grace period.So, really, parking enforcement starts Oct. 29.Why it matters: Until now, Richmonders have enjoyed penalty-free, no-limit street parking on weekends in every part of town that has weekday limits. Tickets for exceeding parking time limits start at $25 and increase by $10 after 15 days and again after 30 days if not paid. The city collected just over $4.5 million in parking citation fees for fiscal year 2022, John Everett, an analyst with...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios

Richmond Times-Dispatch subscription woes

The Richmond Times-Dispatch shed nearly 50,000 subscribers over the last 10 years. Driving the news: The disclosure comes via an annual notice the U.S.Postal Service requires periodicals to publish every October in order to qualify for discount postage. What’s happening: The RTD’s latest report shows the number of print subscribers...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Secret parking minimums are driving up development costs

While the city considers dramatically rolling back parking requirements to encourage denser, walkable neighborhoods, an unseen force is still quietly demanding developers build big parking decks.Banks.What's happening: In exchange for agreeing to finance an apartment project, banks almost always require developers to build a minimum number of parking spaces — often well above the requirements set by the city, developers say.Why it matters: The requirements drive up the cost of building apartments in urban environments and, in turn, require developers to charge higher rents."Parking requirements are an enemy of affordable housing," Tom Papa of Fountain Head Properties tells Axios.Details: It...
Axios

Richmond restaurants struggling to stay open

Across Richmond, many restaurants are raising prices, and some are adding fees to try to weather the latest challenge to an industry badly battered by COVID-19. At the same time, some owners say they're cutting their salaries and taking a loss on menu items to try to minimize the consumer hit.
RICHMOND, VA
Axios

Richmond food banks getting help from DoorDash

Richmond is one of 18 cities in the country partnering with DoorDash to help deliver food to folks in need who can't make the trek to a food bank or to pick up groceries. Why it matters: Food insecurity has spiked since the beginning of the pandemic, and inflation only made it more challenging for some families to buy groceries.
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Richmond’s return to the office outpaces other cities

More Richmonders are returning to the office than workers in most major cities.Driving the news: A new report based on keycard data from Kastle Systems suggests office occupancy rates are higher in Richmond than 25 of the largest markets across the nation. Kastle's portfolio represents 2,600 buildings and 41,000 businesses in 47 states.The 25 other markets include D.C., Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, New York and Austin. By the numbers: Office occupancy in the Richmond metro area hit 60.5% in mid-September, according to Kastle swipe card data provided to Axios. The 25-city national average for the same period was 48.4%.The Richmond rate...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios

Homicides trending down in Richmond

Homicides in Richmond so far this year are down almost 30% compared to the same point in 2021. Why it matters: Homicides here hit their highest level in more than a decade last year. The latest figures suggest that upward trend could be reversing. The big picture: The numbers mirror...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios

Study links violence in Richmond to delinquent landlords

The best predictor of violence in Richmond neighborhoods is the number of landlords delinquent on their property taxes, researchers at VCU found. What they found: The link between violence and dilapidated rental buildings was stronger than every other factor studied, including income levels and population density, per the study. Why...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Huge sections of Richmond are unaffordable for buyers

Homes in huge swaths of the Richmond area are no longer affordable for the average Richmonder to buy. Driving the news: Overall home sale prices have surged in recent years, but the increases have been the highest and most dramatic in the once most affordable parts of Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico, a three-year study of Richmond's real estate market released last week found. Institutional investors have driven much of the increase in Richmond's formerly affordable neighborhoods, snapping up as much as a quarter of every home sale over the past three years.Meanwhile, mortgage applications have been denied at a higher...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Jasper owners opening new cocktail bar in Church Hill

The guys behind The Jasper in Carytown are opening a new cocktail bar and restaurant in Church Hill, this one focused on tropical-inspired drinks — and it will have a slushie machine.Why it matters: Slushie machines are awesome. Cocktails by The Jasper folks are even better. The Emerald Lounge will open in early 2023 at 2416 Jefferson Ave., a month or so after the team's adjacent noodles-focused concept, Slurp! Ramen, which co-owner Kevin Liu tells Axios they hope to have open by the end of the year.The interior will be "a contemporary take on a tropical escape inspired by the bars of 1970s LA and 1920s Cuba," per the release.
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Richmond doesn’t 🤬 swear

An online tutoring company, called Preply, ranked the cities that curse the most, and Richmond isn't mentioned a single 🤬 time. The intrigue: People who live in Columbus 🤬 Ohio, it says, curse the most, at 36 🤬 times a day, more than the national average of 21. Mother🤬ers in Philly curse the most at work, while 🤬holes in Denver do it the most in front of strangers and elders, and Hoosiers at 🤬 dinner.Milwaukeeans curse in front of their 🤬 kids, and Las Vegans — which is apparently what they're really 🤬 called — curse the most in front of their bosses. But nowhere on that whole 🤬 list is Richmond mentioned. Y'all need to step the 🤬 up.
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Draw Richmond's neighborhoods

Think you know where Shockoe Slip starts and ends? What about Church Hill or Scott’s Addition? If you think you know Richmond better than other Axios readers, now you can prove it.The intrigue: The Axios visual storytelling team came up with a game in which you can draw what you think are the boundaries for your neighborhoods and compare your answers to those of other Axios readers. How it works: Follow this link to the game on our website and select your city. Then hit play! You’ll get some instructions and then play through, drawing five neighborhoods. If you’re not familiar with a neighborhood, you can skip it, and we’ll choose a different one for you to draw.At the end you can compare your answers to the average of other Axios readers to see how similar or different your guesses were.Don’t forget: You can download images of your results to share them with friends and on social media, letting people know where you think the neighborhoods are!
RICHMOND, VA
