Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Catholic Central looking for nonprofits to help during Annual Day of Service
(WXYZ) — Detroit Catholic Central High School is looking for nonprofits to help during its Annual Day of Service on November 23. According to a press release, about 1,000 students will be providing community service that day. Organizations can also submit a form to be added to the school’s service list outside of the Nov. 23 event.
Tv20detroit.com
Submit your questions for the WXYZ gubernatorial debate
WXYZ is partnering with our Scripps sister stations Fox 17 in Grand Rapids and Fox 47 in Lansing to host a gubernatorial debate between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon. The live televised, one-hour commercial-free Michigan Gubernatorial Debate will be on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. Chuck Stokes (WXYZ Channel 7), Doug Reardon (WXMI FOX 17), and Elle Meyers (WSYM FOX 47) will moderate the debate.
Tv20detroit.com
Judge rules to not limit emails to 1,800 families in Oxford High School shooting case
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A crucial decision has been made in the case of involuntary manslaughter charges against the parents of the accused Oxford high school shooter Ethan Crumbley. Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews has decided not to prevent Prosecutor Karen McDonald from releasing emails with updates to 1,800...
Tv20detroit.com
Proposal aims to improve Ferndale buildings with help of resident-led task force
FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Ferndale is putting residents at the helm of community improvement. Over the past six months, people who work and live in Ferndale have been touring and assessing city buildings. The consensus is those buildings are in disrepair. "These are bread and butter,...
Tv20detroit.com
Early voting registration is open for Detroit residents
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Early voting registration is open for the residents of Detroit!. Beginning October 17, Detroiters can go into the City Clerk's Office or another municipal office and sign up to vote early. The office, located on Woodward Avenue is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m....
Tv20detroit.com
Billing error to blame for water woes in Saline; residents to receive credit
SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — City leaders in Saline are now saying a billing error contributed to higher-than-normal water bills for hundreds of residents. Some people living in the city for decades say their utility costs shot up hundreds of dollars. The rate hikes were approved in May in part...
Tv20detroit.com
Animal cruelty charge authorized against Macomb County veterinarian
(WXYZ) — The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday that they have authorized a charge of animal cruelty against a local veterinarian. A YouTube video showing a German Shepherd being slammed and choked by its owner surfaced last week. A man, who has yet to be named, is seen...
Tv20detroit.com
Elevated lead levels detected in Eastpointe water samples, city issues public advisory
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Eastpointe released a public advisory Monday saying some water samples came back with lead levels that exceed state standards. The samples came from locations with known lead service lines. The city says five of the 30 sites tested exceeded the state’s Action Level of 15 parts per billion. Samples came back at 18 parts per billion.
Tv20detroit.com
Zion Foster's mom responds to end of landfill search operation for missing teen
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — After a search for the body of 17-year-old Zion Foster of Eastpointe at a Macomb County landfill lasting five months has ended, Detroit police say they will have another update on Friday. “I was hoping they would find something that if she’s gone, it would...
Tv20detroit.com
Woodward Avenue between 8 Mile to I-696 and Pleasant Ridge to switch from 4 lanes to 3
(WXYZ) — Woodward Avenue, between 8 Mile Road to I-696 and Pleasant Ridge, will switch from four lanes to three. The lane changes are part of phase one of the 'Woodward Moves' project. The project's goal is to modernize Ferndale and Pleasant Ridge. The left lanes will be closed...
Tv20detroit.com
What will stop the monstrous muck-making algae in Lake Saint Clair?
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — 7 Action News showed you last week how an invasive muck-producing algae is rapidly growing in Lake Saint Clair. Where there used to be water, in some locations, there are football field patches of muck. Experts say one of the big problems is in...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: The chill stays with more showers and a few flakes possible overnight.
(WXYZ) — Tonight: Scattered showers, may mix with wet snow, especially in the northwest part of the metro Detroit area. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: W 10-20 mph will make wind chills around 30. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s. Showers are expected and a...
Tv20detroit.com
Lawrence Tech University professor uses billboard to get new kidney
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — A professor at Lawrence Technical University in Southfield is calling on the community in hopes of getting a new kidney. A few years ago, Scott Schneider learned his kidneys were failing. The physics instructor says he started doing dialysis treatments at night in 2021 but doctors advised him the best solution to his diagnosis would be a kidney transplant.
Tv20detroit.com
Thousands run in 45th annual Detroit Free Press Marathon
DETROIT (WXYZ) — More than 18,000 people were in the streets of downtown Detroit on Sunday for the 45th Annual Detroit Free Press Marathon. The course took racers into Canada and back into the U.S. again for the first time in two years. The fastest time for the full...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police respond to barricaded gunman situation on city's west side
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department responded to a scene where an armed man barricaded himself inside a home Tuesday night. It happened around 8 p.m. on Plainview Avenue near Wadsworth Avenue. Police say officers responded to a domestic violence incident at a home. When officers arrived, they...
Tv20detroit.com
Jalen Rose, Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony to serve as grand marshals for Detroit Thanksgiving parade
(WXYZ) — Officials for the 96th America's Thanksgiving Parade announced two grand marshals for the event taking place next month. The Parade Company said Detroit icons Jalen Rose and Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony will serve as grand marshals for the parade. Presented by Gardner White, the parade will return...
Tv20detroit.com
Good luck, runners! Detroit Free Press Marathon kicks off in downtown Detroit
(WXYZ) — Good luck, runners!. The annual Detroit Free Press Marathon kicked off in the Motor City this morning. Final preparations for the race got underway last night. Race leaders say this year's route includes some major improvements. And after a two-year pause, participants will be running internationally. It...
Tv20detroit.com
Police searching for suspect after pursuit ends in crash in Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say they are searching for a suspect after they escaped following a pursuit and crash in Detroit over the weekend. Police say a trooper attempted to pull over the driver of a BMW who was speeding westbound on I-94 Sunday evening. As the driver was exiting at Linwood, police say the officer activated his siren.
Tv20detroit.com
Small business risks closing before ever opening; owner blames inflation, COVID
(WXYZ) — There are only a handful of tea sommeliers in the United States and one of them lives right here in Detroit. Her name is Kimberly Elise and she's the owner of Lily’s & Elise, a teahouse on 7 Mile and Livernois in Detroit. When she bought...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Colder, windy with showers. A few flakes are possible but won't stick.
(WXYZ) — Tonight: Scattered showers, may mix with wet snow. Lows in the 30s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers mixing with snow at times and a high of 44. Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:. Facebook: Dave Rexroth ,...
Comments / 0