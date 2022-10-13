ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Catholic Central looking for nonprofits to help during Annual Day of Service

(WXYZ) — Detroit Catholic Central High School is looking for nonprofits to help during its Annual Day of Service on November 23. According to a press release, about 1,000 students will be providing community service that day. Organizations can also submit a form to be added to the school’s service list outside of the Nov. 23 event.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Submit your questions for the WXYZ gubernatorial debate

WXYZ is partnering with our Scripps sister stations Fox 17 in Grand Rapids and Fox 47 in Lansing to host a gubernatorial debate between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon. The live televised, one-hour commercial-free Michigan Gubernatorial Debate will be on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. Chuck Stokes (WXYZ Channel 7), Doug Reardon (WXMI FOX 17), and Elle Meyers (WSYM FOX 47) will moderate the debate.
ROCHESTER, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Early voting registration is open for Detroit residents

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Early voting registration is open for the residents of Detroit!. Beginning October 17, Detroiters can go into the City Clerk's Office or another municipal office and sign up to vote early. The office, located on Woodward Avenue is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m....
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Elevated lead levels detected in Eastpointe water samples, city issues public advisory

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Eastpointe released a public advisory Monday saying some water samples came back with lead levels that exceed state standards. The samples came from locations with known lead service lines. The city says five of the 30 sites tested exceeded the state’s Action Level of 15 parts per billion. Samples came back at 18 parts per billion.
EASTPOINTE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Lawrence Tech University professor uses billboard to get new kidney

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — A professor at Lawrence Technical University in Southfield is calling on the community in hopes of getting a new kidney. A few years ago, Scott Schneider learned his kidneys were failing. The physics instructor says he started doing dialysis treatments at night in 2021 but doctors advised him the best solution to his diagnosis would be a kidney transplant.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Thousands run in 45th annual Detroit Free Press Marathon

DETROIT (WXYZ) — More than 18,000 people were in the streets of downtown Detroit on Sunday for the 45th Annual Detroit Free Press Marathon. The course took racers into Canada and back into the U.S. again for the first time in two years. The fastest time for the full...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit police respond to barricaded gunman situation on city's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department responded to a scene where an armed man barricaded himself inside a home Tuesday night. It happened around 8 p.m. on Plainview Avenue near Wadsworth Avenue. Police say officers responded to a domestic violence incident at a home. When officers arrived, they...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Good luck, runners! Detroit Free Press Marathon kicks off in downtown Detroit

(WXYZ) — Good luck, runners!. The annual Detroit Free Press Marathon kicked off in the Motor City this morning. Final preparations for the race got underway last night. Race leaders say this year's route includes some major improvements. And after a two-year pause, participants will be running internationally. It...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Police searching for suspect after pursuit ends in crash in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say they are searching for a suspect after they escaped following a pursuit and crash in Detroit over the weekend. Police say a trooper attempted to pull over the driver of a BMW who was speeding westbound on I-94 Sunday evening. As the driver was exiting at Linwood, police say the officer activated his siren.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy