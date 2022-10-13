Read full article on original website
Related
"I Always Loved You The Best, Sid": Goodbye Moments From TV Shows That Never Fail To Make Us Sob
"You, Vision, are the piece of the Mind Stone that lives in me. You are a body of wires and blood and bone that I created. You are my sadness and my hope. But mostly, you're my love."
One of La Brea's Nuttiest Eps Turns Eve Into Green Arrow, Introduces [Spoiler]
This week on NBC’s La Brea, a heavy fog descended, villagers attacked… truths were told, trick arrows were fired… Josh and Riley made an unexpected acquaintance and an important-ish life was lost. IN THE LAND DOWN UNDER…. As a heavy fog creeped in on the clearing, Scott got word to Gavin that Aldridge wanted to meet with him (and him alone) to discuss infiltrating Lazarus and using their portal to get Josh back from 1988. Gavin learned from Aldridge that he’d need to return to the Exiles camp to gain access to Lazarus, by way of the latest black rock delivery. But...
Commentator Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Complained’ and ‘Whined’ About the Way Other Royals Treated Them at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
A legendary columnist is revealing that he was told the Duke and Duchess of Sussex believe they were "mistreated" at Queen Elizabeth's funeral and have been complaining about it.
Monarch Confirms Dottie's Dark Deed, Solves Another Season-Long Mystery
More of the Romans’ past misdeeds were unearthed on Tuesday’s Monarch, including one that could uproot their entire family tree. Just one week after revealing (to absolutely no one’s surprise) that Dottie was responsible for the barn fire that killed Albie’s mistress Rosa all those years ago, Monarch blindsided the Roman family patriarch with an even bigger twist — albeit one that fans have likely suspected for some time. Per the findings of Albie’s private investigator, Rosa indeed perished in the fire, which was indeed set by Dottie. OK, no surprises there. But as Tripp so casually put it, “Buddy, that’s not...
Comments / 0