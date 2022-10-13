Read full article on original website
Hamster64
5d ago
Finally , the victims and their families finally will have Justice. That’s 42 years none of his victims got to live.
Reply(5)
17
Guest816
5d ago
Sounds like 22 more are ready to go as well. It is a disgrace that victims are left to suffer while the rights of criminals are respected more than the victims.
Reply
7
Truth and Justice
5d ago
I'm tough I'm crime but you can't do this if there are questions. Too many people have been unjustly punished and later proven innocent.
Reply(2)
12
Comments / 27