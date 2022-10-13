Read full article on original website
Billie Eilish sparks rumours she's dating rocker Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish has been pictured holding hands with rocker Jesse Rutherford. The 20-year-old pop star was seen out and about with The Neighbourhood frontman last week with snaps circulating online showing the pair with their hands clasped together as they attended the Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Studios Hollywood in California on Friday (10.14.22) while they were also reportedly seen having dinner together at Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles on Thursday (10.13.22).
Drew Barrymore: 'I've never messed with my face!'
Drew Barrymore won't ever have cosmetic surgery on her face because she does not want to "fight nature". The 47-year-old actress has been working in Hollywood for decades but has resisted the urge to go under the knife or have any sort of invasive procedure to keep her looking young because ageing is part of life, and something she is happy to embrace.
Tom Fletcher: Nothing can prepare you for parenthood
Tom Fletcher insists there is "nothing" that can prepare people for parenthood. The McFly singer has sons Buzz, eight, Buddy, six, and Max, four, with wife Giovanna and although the hardest adjustment was adapting to a lack of sleep, the 'All About You' hitmaker has realised he can cope without as much shut-eye as he used to and it is worth it for the amount of joy he gets from being a dad.
Erin Doherty found Queen Elizabeth's funeral 'beautiful'
Erin Doherty found watching Queen Elizabeth's funeral "more beautiful" because of her experiences on 'The Crown'. The 30-year-old actress - who portrayed Princess Anne in seasons three and four of the Netflix regal drama - admitted it was strange watching the ceremony following the monarch's passing last month but her experiences on the show made her feel particularly connected to proceedings.
‘The Amazing Race’: Claire and Derek Respond to Phil Keoghan’s ‘Cocky’ Comment
'The Amazing Race 34' contestants Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss recently responded to host Phil Keoghan calling them 'cocky.'
One of La Brea's Nuttiest Eps Turns Eve Into Green Arrow, Introduces [Spoiler]
This week on NBC’s La Brea, a heavy fog descended, villagers attacked… truths were told, trick arrows were fired… Josh and Riley made an unexpected acquaintance and an important-ish life was lost. IN THE LAND DOWN UNDER…. As a heavy fog creeped in on the clearing, Scott got word to Gavin that Aldridge wanted to meet with him (and him alone) to discuss infiltrating Lazarus and using their portal to get Josh back from 1988. Gavin learned from Aldridge that he’d need to return to the Exiles camp to gain access to Lazarus, by way of the latest black rock delivery. But...
