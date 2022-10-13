Read full article on original website
Drew Barrymore: 'I've never messed with my face!'
Drew Barrymore won't ever have cosmetic surgery on her face because she does not want to "fight nature". The 47-year-old actress has been working in Hollywood for decades but has resisted the urge to go under the knife or have any sort of invasive procedure to keep her looking young because ageing is part of life, and something she is happy to embrace.
Jamie Lee Curtis thanks godson Jake Gyllenhaal for rebooting her Hollywood career
Jamie Lee Curtis has thanked her godson Jake Gyllenhaal for rebooting her Hollywood career. The ‘Halloween’ actress, 63, said the actor, 41, is responsible for getting her to star in the reboot of the horror franchise that made her name, which she said has led to a career renaissance.
Eddie Redmayne 'made a fool of himself' in front of Julia Roberts
Eddie Redmayne has confessed he "made a fool of himself" in front of Julia Roberts. 'The Theory of Everything' has revealed he met the Hollywood superstar for the first time at an awards show where she was on hand to present him with a prize, but he feel haunted by shame because he "embarrassed" himself when he got the chance to talk to her.
Jamie Lee Curtis feels good in her skin at 63
Jamie Lee Curtis feels "good in my skin, in my mind" and "in my body" in her 60s. The 'Halloween Ends' star at the age of 63 is happy to be growing old gracefully and not succumbing to Hollywood pressures to get plastic surgery and dye her grey hair so she can adhere to some invented beauty ideal.
Billie Eilish sparks rumours she's dating rocker Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish has been pictured holding hands with rocker Jesse Rutherford. The 20-year-old pop star was seen out and about with The Neighbourhood frontman last week with snaps circulating online showing the pair with their hands clasped together as they attended the Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Studios Hollywood in California on Friday (10.14.22) while they were also reportedly seen having dinner together at Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles on Thursday (10.13.22).
Tom Fletcher: Nothing can prepare you for parenthood
Tom Fletcher insists there is "nothing" that can prepare people for parenthood. The McFly singer has sons Buzz, eight, Buddy, six, and Max, four, with wife Giovanna and although the hardest adjustment was adapting to a lack of sleep, the 'All About You' hitmaker has realised he can cope without as much shut-eye as he used to and it is worth it for the amount of joy he gets from being a dad.
Matty Healy finds sobriety easier in a relationship
Matty Healy finds being sober easier when he's in a relationship. The 1975 singer - who split from FKA Twigs last summer - battled an addiction to heroin in his twenties, and though he is "doing really good" with his recovery, he admitted he has to work harder at it when he's alone.
Erin Doherty found Queen Elizabeth's funeral 'beautiful'
Erin Doherty found watching Queen Elizabeth's funeral "more beautiful" because of her experiences on 'The Crown'. The 30-year-old actress - who portrayed Princess Anne in seasons three and four of the Netflix regal drama - admitted it was strange watching the ceremony following the monarch's passing last month but her experiences on the show made her feel particularly connected to proceedings.
One of La Brea's Nuttiest Eps Turns Eve Into Green Arrow, Introduces [Spoiler]
This week on NBC’s La Brea, a heavy fog descended, villagers attacked… truths were told, trick arrows were fired… Josh and Riley made an unexpected acquaintance and an important-ish life was lost. IN THE LAND DOWN UNDER…. As a heavy fog creeped in on the clearing, Scott got word to Gavin that Aldridge wanted to meet with him (and him alone) to discuss infiltrating Lazarus and using their portal to get Josh back from 1988. Gavin learned from Aldridge that he’d need to return to the Exiles camp to gain access to Lazarus, by way of the latest black rock delivery. But...
Monarch Confirms Dottie's Dark Deed, Solves Another Season-Long Mystery
More of the Romans’ past misdeeds were unearthed on Tuesday’s Monarch, including one that could uproot their entire family tree. Just one week after revealing (to absolutely no one’s surprise) that Dottie was responsible for the barn fire that killed Albie’s mistress Rosa all those years ago, Monarch blindsided the Roman family patriarch with an even bigger twist — albeit one that fans have likely suspected for some time. Per the findings of Albie’s private investigator, Rosa indeed perished in the fire, which was indeed set by Dottie. OK, no surprises there. But as Tripp so casually put it, “Buddy, that’s not...
Commentator Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Complained’ and ‘Whined’ About the Way Other Royals Treated Them at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
A legendary columnist is revealing that he was told the Duke and Duchess of Sussex believe they were "mistreated" at Queen Elizabeth's funeral and have been complaining about it.
