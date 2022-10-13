Read full article on original website
Over 60,000 Migrants Crossed in Texas and President Biden Said Don’t Declare an EmergencyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants in El Paso Dropped From 2,000 a Day to 500 May Be TemporaryTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in UpgradesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
KVIA
The Humane Society of El Paso’s annual “Howl at the Moon” event back in-person
The Humane Society of El Paso's 16th annual "Howl at the Moon" event is returning to in-person this year. The events had been virtual the last two years. The Humane Society says guests can expect an evening of food and music, and opportunities to bid on auction items. All proceeds...
EPISD explores returning “traditional” calendar, they’re asking for parents’ opinions
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Independent School District is receiving feedback from parents to bring back the "traditional" school calendar. Early this month, the EPISD Community Engagement Department sent an email to district parents asking for feedback on the traditional and intersession school calendar. Currently, students are given two weeks off in March The post EPISD explores returning “traditional” calendar, they’re asking for parents’ opinions appeared first on KVIA.
Texas Monthly Names 2 El Paso Taquerias Best in State
Let's taco 'bout tacos and the taquerias that make them best. Texas Monthly recently published a list of what its "taco editor" has deemed The Top 25 New(ish) Taquerias in Texas, and two spots in El Paso are on it. The List. The list features taco places that have opened...
Did Your Favorite El Paso Restaurant Pass Their Health Inspection?
The city has released the results of their recent restaurant health inspections. Keep reading to find out how your favorite spot did. Restaurant health inspections aren't entirely limited to how food is stored, cooked, prepped or what temp the refrigerator stays at. In fact, many of the things that are monitored have little, if anything at all, to do with the food itself.
KVIA
Anthony Middle School teacher receives grant to teach Python coding
EL PASO, Texas - Anthony Independent School District students in middle and high school are learning the popular and innovative computer programming language, Python, thanks to a grant received by Anthony Middle School Science Teacher and Robotics Sponsor Priscilla Terrazas. The annual award is given to computer science teachers with distinct ideas to improve teaching and learning in the classroom.
Horizon, San Eli, Socorro make FBI’s “50 safest cities in Texas” list
These are the 50 safest cities in Texas, according to SafeWise data.
ladailypost.com
Flooded Pecan Orchard & Dried Out Rio Grande River Bed
During a Pajarito Environmental Education Center (PEEC) geology tour of Southern New Mexico Oct. 3, the group visited this large pecan orchard as it was being watered in Doña Ana near Las Cruces. Photo by Laurie Waters. Near the lush pecan orchard is a completely dry section of the...
cbs4local.com
El Paso water announces temporary water shut off for northwest neighborhoods
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso water announced that some neighborhoods in Northwest El Paso will be without water services Monday night. The scheduled temporary water outage is scheduled to begin Monday at 8 p.m. and last overnight until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. The planned water shut off...
cbs4local.com
Abe Romero died from 'blunt head trauma,' according to autopsy
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — The Medical Examiner released the autopsy for a Las Cruces high school football player that died weeks after a game he played in. Abe Romero died on September 17 while receiving treatment at an El Paso hospital. Romero who played football for Organ Mountain...
It’s Taco Tuesday, some of the best places in El Paso to get your taco fix
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is spoiled by having so many good places to eat! From pizza places to burgers and of course, Mexican food, there seems to be something for everyone. In this article we take a look at some of the best places in El Paso to get your taco fix. […]
iheart.com
This Texas Fun Fact Will Make You Question Everything
"You drive 20 hours you're still in Texas." Texans are familiar with this phenomenon — no matter how long you drive, you're still inexplicably in the Lone Star State. A viral TikTok just added a new layer to that. A video posted by @iammatthewjordan asked Texans if they knew...
Cracker Barrel to open east El Paso restaurant near Eastlake area in November
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The new Cracker Barrel restaurant will open in east El Paso in the Eastlake area in late November, the company announced. The restaurant will be at 13381 Gateway West and it will hire more than 200 full- and part-time employees. The hiring process began Monday, Oct. 7. You can go […]
UPDATE: 2 women killed in crash with semitruck in Upper Valley
UPDATE: A 37-year-old Sunland Park woman was killed along with her passenger when she attempted to make a U-turn in front of a semitruck along the 600 block of Artcraft Tuesday morning around 8:50 a.m., El Paso police said. Police say Michelle Lira failed to yield the right of way and her vehicle was hit […]
Sheriff: East El Paso County homicide linked to migrant smuggling
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Affidavits obtained by KTSM outline how a migrant smuggling operation was allegedly linked to the violent murder of a 28-year-old man in the Red Sands area of Far East El Paso County last month. Early Tuesday, September 20, authorities were alerted to a desert area east of Mountain View High […]
EP Water schedules water outage in northwest El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water has scheduled a temporary water shut-off in Northwest El Paso overnight on Monday, Oct. 17. The shut off will begin at 8 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Residents may not have water service or may experience low water pressure during this time. […]
West Texas Vettes cruising for a cause
EL PASO, Texas-- Two men from El Paso combined their passion for Corvettes to give back to the El Paso Community. What started as an idea for Joey Sepulveda has now turned into 63 Corvettes riding across El Paso, whether that be for fundraising or driving their favorite car. They came up with the phrase The post West Texas Vettes cruising for a cause appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Your Voice Your Vote: El Paso City Council, District 1 Forum
EL PASO, Texas -- In the race for El Paso City Council, District 1, four of the candidates including Analisa Cordova Silverstein, Brian Kennedy, David Jones, and Lauren Ferris discuss the issues concerning El Pasoans. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to...
KFOX 14
Crash reported at Loop 375 at Fonseca
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A multi-vehicle crash was reported at Loop 375 at Fonseca Monday afternoon. It's unknown at this time how many vehicles are involved. EMS is currently checking three patients at the scene. It's unknown what caused the crash. The right lane is closed. Motorists are...
Two men found shot in desert area near Red Hawk golf course in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two men were shot in the desert area west of the Red Hawk Golf Club in Las Cruces, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. They found a 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his […]
KVIA
1 person “accidentally shot” in Lower Valley
UPDATE: El Paso police say one man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he was accidentally shot. Police did not say if they arrested any suspects or provide any details on how the accidental shooting happened. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas -- At least one person...
