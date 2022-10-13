ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA ABC-7

EPISD explores returning “traditional” calendar, they’re asking for parents’ opinions

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Independent School District is receiving feedback from parents to bring back the "traditional" school calendar. Early this month, the EPISD Community Engagement Department sent an email to district parents asking for feedback on the traditional and intersession school calendar. Currently, students are given two weeks off in March The post EPISD explores returning “traditional” calendar, they’re asking for parents’ opinions appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Did Your Favorite El Paso Restaurant Pass Their Health Inspection?

The city has released the results of their recent restaurant health inspections. Keep reading to find out how your favorite spot did. Restaurant health inspections aren't entirely limited to how food is stored, cooked, prepped or what temp the refrigerator stays at. In fact, many of the things that are monitored have little, if anything at all, to do with the food itself.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA

Anthony Middle School teacher receives grant to teach Python coding

EL PASO, Texas - Anthony Independent School District students in middle and high school are learning the popular and innovative computer programming language, Python, thanks to a grant received by Anthony Middle School Science Teacher and Robotics Sponsor Priscilla Terrazas. The annual award is given to computer science teachers with distinct ideas to improve teaching and learning in the classroom.
ANTHONY, TX
ladailypost.com

Flooded Pecan Orchard & Dried Out Rio Grande River Bed

During a Pajarito Environmental Education Center (PEEC) geology tour of Southern New Mexico Oct. 3, the group visited this large pecan orchard as it was being watered in Doña Ana near Las Cruces. Photo by Laurie Waters. Near the lush pecan orchard is a completely dry section of the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Abe Romero died from 'blunt head trauma,' according to autopsy

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — The Medical Examiner released the autopsy for a Las Cruces high school football player that died weeks after a game he played in. Abe Romero died on September 17 while receiving treatment at an El Paso hospital. Romero who played football for Organ Mountain...
LAS CRUCES, NM
iheart.com

This Texas Fun Fact Will Make You Question Everything

"You drive 20 hours you're still in Texas." Texans are familiar with this phenomenon — no matter how long you drive, you're still inexplicably in the Lone Star State. A viral TikTok just added a new layer to that. A video posted by @iammatthewjordan asked Texans if they knew...
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

UPDATE: 2 women killed in crash with semitruck in Upper Valley

UPDATE: A 37-year-old Sunland Park woman was killed along with her passenger when she attempted to make a U-turn in front of a semitruck along the 600 block of Artcraft Tuesday morning around 8:50 a.m., El Paso police said. Police say Michelle Lira failed to yield the right of way and her vehicle was hit […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EP Water schedules water outage in northwest El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water has scheduled a temporary water shut-off in Northwest El Paso overnight on Monday, Oct. 17. The shut off will begin at 8 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Residents may not have water service or may experience low water pressure during this time. […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

West Texas Vettes cruising for a cause

EL PASO, Texas-- Two men from El Paso combined their passion for Corvettes to give back to the El Paso Community. What started as an idea for Joey Sepulveda has now turned into 63 Corvettes riding across El Paso, whether that be for fundraising or driving their favorite car. They came up with the phrase The post West Texas Vettes cruising for a cause appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Your Voice Your Vote: El Paso City Council, District 1 Forum

EL PASO, Texas -- In the race for El Paso City Council, District 1, four of the candidates including Analisa Cordova Silverstein, Brian Kennedy, David Jones, and Lauren Ferris discuss the issues concerning El Pasoans. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Crash reported at Loop 375 at Fonseca

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A multi-vehicle crash was reported at Loop 375 at Fonseca Monday afternoon. It's unknown at this time how many vehicles are involved. EMS is currently checking three patients at the scene. It's unknown what caused the crash. The right lane is closed. Motorists are...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

1 person “accidentally shot” in Lower Valley

UPDATE: El Paso police say one man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he was accidentally shot. Police did not say if they arrested any suspects or provide any details on how the accidental shooting happened. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas -- At least one person...
EL PASO, TX

