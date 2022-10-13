Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Amazing Race’: Claire and Derek Respond to Phil Keoghan’s ‘Cocky’ Comment
'The Amazing Race 34' contestants Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss recently responded to host Phil Keoghan calling them 'cocky.'
One of La Brea's Nuttiest Eps Turns Eve Into Green Arrow, Introduces [Spoiler]
This week on NBC’s La Brea, a heavy fog descended, villagers attacked… truths were told, trick arrows were fired… Josh and Riley made an unexpected acquaintance and an important-ish life was lost. IN THE LAND DOWN UNDER…. As a heavy fog creeped in on the clearing, Scott got word to Gavin that Aldridge wanted to meet with him (and him alone) to discuss infiltrating Lazarus and using their portal to get Josh back from 1988. Gavin learned from Aldridge that he’d need to return to the Exiles camp to gain access to Lazarus, by way of the latest black rock delivery. But...
Comments / 0