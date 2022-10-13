Read full article on original website
Weather service issues more details on Bay Area weekend rain forecast
The SF Bay Area's fog spell is over. What's next in the forecast? Maybe light spotty rain.
'She's extremely lucky': Woman survives 150-foot fall from cliff near Golden Gate Bridge
She fell approximately half the length of a football field.
San Francisco's forgotten sourdough company and the mystery of its lost starter
The bakery owner's grandniece went on a quest to figure out what happened to the famous sourdough starter.
Interstate 880 Lane Closure Set For Tuesday, Wednesday
SAN JOSE (BCN) Caltrans will close one lane of northbound Interstate Highway 880 in San Jose beginning Tuesday near the Montague Expressway. Caltrans officials said the lane closure is needed for crews to safely perform litter removal, landscaping, and highway maintenance work along the highway. Tuesday's closure of one lane...
San Francisco Mexican restaurant Padrecito closes abruptly
One Cole Valley resident managed to get a cocktail named after herself at Padrecito.
This 85-year-old dive bar in San Francisco's Chinatown is perfect
"I'd seen a lot of wild things at bars before, but never like what happened at Li Po."
Historic Burr House on one of the largest parcels of land in San Francisco is for sale
It was built as a wedding present in 1875 from a former SF mayor to his son.
Mosquito Species Found In Watsonville With Potential To Transmit Viruses
A certain species of mosquito has been detected in Watsonville that has the potential to transmit viruses such as dengue, chikungunya, Zika and yellow fever, Santa Cruz County officials announced Monday. Officials were quick to say that none of these dangerous viruses carried by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are currently found...
Gang members arrested in connection with auto burglaries throughout Bay Area, authorities say
SUNNYVALE (BCN) Two gang members have been arrested in connection with a series of auto burglaries throughout the Bay Area, according to a spokesperson for the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. james Barker, 33, and Exrill Wilson, 39, were arrested Thursday. Warrants had been obtained for both for 38 counts...
Brendan Fraser Apologizes to San Francisco for ‘George of the Jungle’ Traffic Jam, 25 Years Later: ‘My Bad. It Won’t Happen Again’
Brendan Fraser’s awards season with “The Whale” continued over the weekend at the Mill Valley Film Festival, where he was on hand for a screening of the film and to accept the annual event’s lifetime achievement award. Speaking to SFGATE on the red carpet (via Entertainment Weekly), Fraser issued a humorous apology to the city of San Francisco due to a traffic jam the “George of the Jungle” production caused over 25 years ago. Mill Valley is about 14 miles north of San Francisco.
Child Struck By Vehicle In San Ramon Taken To Children's Hospital
A child was struck by a vehicle last night in San Ramon and was in critical but stable condition as of 11 p.m. Sunday, according to San Ramon Police Lt. Denton Carlson. The female juvenile victim was crossing in a crosswalk at the time of the collision, which occurred at Alcosta Boulevard and Broadmoor Drive.
Report: Oakland police consider use of possibly lethal robots
Oakland police reportedly want to use a military-grade robot with live ammunition.
1 Injured In Early Morning Shooting In West Oakland
OAKLAND (BCN) A person was in stable condition following a shooting early Monday morning in West Oakland, police said. The city's gunshot detection system alerted police to the shooting just after midnight in the 2100 block of Union Street, one block from West Grand Avenue. Officers responded to the location,...
California city rests easier after serial killings arrest
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Residents of Stockton, California, were able to rest easier following the weekend arrest of a man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings over a period of three months in Northern California, the city's mayor said Sunday. Mayor...
Officers Take Nine Guns Off Of Tenderloin Streets
Over the course of five days, San Francisco police officers said they seized nine guns and arrested eight suspects in five separate investigations in the Tenderloin neighborhood, the San Francisco Police Department announced on Friday. On Sept. 27, officers located two suspects said to be involved in a sexual assault...
Arrests Made In 23Rd Street Shooting
San Francisco police arrested three people last week on attempted murder and multiple firearms-related charges, according to a statement from the police department. San Francisco residents Kiemariah Richmond, 22, and Keyari Carter, 21, were taken into custody Oct. 12 on the 1100-block of Folsom Street. A 15-year-old male was also...
Man who wanted to blow up Democratic HQ must have psych exam
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California man who pleaded guilty to plotting to firebomb the state Democratic Party’s headquarters and other buildings in Northern California must undergo a psychiatric examination, a judge said. The court wants more information about the mental state of Ian Benjamin Rogers before he...
City Councilmember Retires From Council, Citing Health Reasons
Colma City Councilmember Diana Colvin has retired from the council, citing health reasons. Colvin's current term on the council does not end until 2024. She served four terms on the council and served as mayor in 2010, 2015 and 2021. "Unfortunately, I can no longer give 100% to the City...
