San Jose, CA

Interstate 880 Lane Closure Set For Tuesday, Wednesday

SAN JOSE (BCN) Caltrans will close one lane of northbound Interstate Highway 880 in San Jose beginning Tuesday near the Montague Expressway. Caltrans officials said the lane closure is needed for crews to safely perform litter removal, landscaping, and highway maintenance work along the highway. Tuesday's closure of one lane...
SAN JOSE, CA
Mosquito Species Found In Watsonville With Potential To Transmit Viruses

A certain species of mosquito has been detected in Watsonville that has the potential to transmit viruses such as dengue, chikungunya, Zika and yellow fever, Santa Cruz County officials announced Monday. Officials were quick to say that none of these dangerous viruses carried by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are currently found...
WATSONVILLE, CA
Brendan Fraser Apologizes to San Francisco for ‘George of the Jungle’ Traffic Jam, 25 Years Later: ‘My Bad. It Won’t Happen Again’

Brendan Fraser’s awards season with “The Whale” continued over the weekend at the Mill Valley Film Festival, where he was on hand for a screening of the film and to accept the annual event’s lifetime achievement award. Speaking to SFGATE on the red carpet (via Entertainment Weekly), Fraser issued a humorous apology to the city of San Francisco due to a traffic jam the “George of the Jungle” production caused over 25 years ago. Mill Valley is about 14 miles north of San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Child Struck By Vehicle In San Ramon Taken To Children's Hospital

A child was struck by a vehicle last night in San Ramon and was in critical but stable condition as of 11 p.m. Sunday, according to San Ramon Police Lt. Denton Carlson. The female juvenile victim was crossing in a crosswalk at the time of the collision, which occurred at Alcosta Boulevard and Broadmoor Drive.
SAN RAMON, CA
1 Injured In Early Morning Shooting In West Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) A person was in stable condition following a shooting early Monday morning in West Oakland, police said. The city's gunshot detection system alerted police to the shooting just after midnight in the 2100 block of Union Street, one block from West Grand Avenue. Officers responded to the location,...
OAKLAND, CA
California city rests easier after serial killings arrest

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Residents of Stockton, California, were able to rest easier following the weekend arrest of a man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings over a period of three months in Northern California, the city's mayor said Sunday. Mayor...
STOCKTON, CA
Officers Take Nine Guns Off Of Tenderloin Streets

Over the course of five days, San Francisco police officers said they seized nine guns and arrested eight suspects in five separate investigations in the Tenderloin neighborhood, the San Francisco Police Department announced on Friday. On Sept. 27, officers located two suspects said to be involved in a sexual assault...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Arrests Made In 23Rd Street Shooting

San Francisco police arrested three people last week on attempted murder and multiple firearms-related charges, according to a statement from the police department. San Francisco residents Kiemariah Richmond, 22, and Keyari Carter, 21, were taken into custody Oct. 12 on the 1100-block of Folsom Street. A 15-year-old male was also...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Man who wanted to blow up Democratic HQ must have psych exam

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California man who pleaded guilty to plotting to firebomb the state Democratic Party’s headquarters and other buildings in Northern California must undergo a psychiatric examination, a judge said. The court wants more information about the mental state of Ian Benjamin Rogers before he...
CALIFORNIA STATE
City Councilmember Retires From Council, Citing Health Reasons

Colma City Councilmember Diana Colvin has retired from the council, citing health reasons. Colvin's current term on the council does not end until 2024. She served four terms on the council and served as mayor in 2010, 2015 and 2021. "Unfortunately, I can no longer give 100% to the City...
COLMA, CA

