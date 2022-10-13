ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

SFGate

Union head: Vegas officer killing should bring death penalty

LAS VEGAS (AP) — With police officers filling the courtroom gallery, a man accused of killing a veteran patrol officer stood silently before a judge Tuesday in a case that the top prosecutor in Las Vegas has said might bring the death penalty. Tyson Shawn Jordan Hampton stood shackled...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

Police: High-powered handgun used in Vegas officer killing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man accused of killing a veteran Las Vegas patrol officer fired 18 shots with a high-powered handgun that an official described as an “AK-47 pistol,” including one that penetrated the officer’s ballistic vest and one that wounded the man’s mother-in-law in the leg, a top police official said Monday.
LAS VEGAS, NV

