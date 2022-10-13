ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewanee, IL

Kewanee 19-year-old pleads 'not guilty' to kidnapping teen

By Susan DeVilder
Star-Courier
 5 days ago
A Kewanee man pleaded not guilty in Henry County Circuit Court Tuesday to charges stemming from a reported September kidnapping of a juvenile.

David Rounds, 19, is charged with five felony counts and one misdemeanor count that includes two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, Unlawful Restraint and Kidnapping.

At a preliminary hearing, Judge Terry Patton found probable cause to charge Rounds over an incident that occurred in Kewanee in the early morning hours of Sept. 30.

According to information released by the Kewanee Police Department, a young female flagged down an officer on patrol around 3:29 a.m. The 15-year-old juvenile told police that she was walking in the 600 block of South Main Street at approximately 10:30 p.m. when Rounds offered her a ride to a gas station. Rather than give her a ride to the station, Rounds reportedly took her to his residence and refused to let her leave. According to police, he also committed other criminal acts upon the female.

The juvenile informed police that she was able to escape the residence around 3:15 a.m. after threatening to scream and wake up other people located inside the residence. Following a police investigation, Rounds was placed under arrest and later transported to the Henry County Jail.

Rounds was formally charged by the Henry County State’s Attorney with kidnapping, a Class 2 Felony, Attempted Criminal Sexual Assault, a Class 1 Felony, two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, a Class 2 felony, and Criminal Sexual Abuse, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Attorney for Rounds, Lance Camp, waived Round’s right to a preliminary hearing and formal reading of the charges and penalties. Camp then entered a plea of not guilty for the defendant as well as a request for a jury trial and an order to preserve all audio and video evidence.

At the end of the hearing, Judge Patton asked Rounds if he had been taking his medication, although the judge didn’t specify what type of medication or for what condition Rounds was being treated.

“No, they haven’t been giving it to me,” Rounds told the court.

The Judge inquired as to whether Rounds had been able to see the nurse at the jail, and Rounds replied he had not. Judge Patton told Rounds that he seemed to have improved since his last court appearance, before advising the parties that Rounds speak with the nurse about getting back on his medication.

Rounds remains in custody on a $1 million bond. The next pretrial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10.

