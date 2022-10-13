KHS volleyball turns in Senior Night victory over Mendota

Nevyah Lewis led the offense with eight kills. Emma Crofton had seven; Makaela Salisbury, six; Mayra Diaz, three; Larissa Meyer, two, and Naisha Colombani, Megan McKenna and Avery Yepsen, one each.

Powering the hitters with assists were Yepsen, 13; Kendyl DeBlieck, seven, and McKenna, Crofton and Diaz, one each.Diaz blocked two shots and Salisbury and Meyer, one each.

Colombani and Lewis served three aces each, and Lewis, two.

Credited with service points were Colombani, 15; Lewis, nine; Yepsen, eight; Crofton, three; Salisbury and Meyer, two each, and Diaz, one.

With digs were Colombani, 13; Salisbury and Diaz, four each, and Meyer, one.

KHS X-country

The varsity harriers competed in the 2.95-mile races at the Amboy Columbus Day Invitational on Monday, Oct. 10, at Shady Oaks Country Club.

In the boys race, senior Dylan Rainwater was 67th 16 18:43.60; sophomore Chase Palm, 111th at 20:06.80; senior Will Taylor, 131st at 21:30.40, and junior Richard Millman, 159th at 28:15.60.

Among the girls, freshman Esmeralda Martinez was 75th at 22:42.60 and sophomore Alejandra Martinez was 112th at 25:05.80.