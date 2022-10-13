Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: The deadline to register to vote in Oregon's November election has arrivedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing in Hollywood neighborhood early MondayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
SFGate
Nevada authorities: Woman's body recovered from Lake Mohave
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — The body of a woman reported missing last week has been recovered from Lake Mohave in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, authorities said Monday. Authorities said the woman reportedly was not wearing a personal flotation device, and the death was being investigated as...
SFGate
Retirement of longtime Democrat opens up Oregon House race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The retirement of Oregon’s longest serving congressman, Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, has created an open seat in the state's sprawling 4th District in the western part of the state. While Republicans are hopeful they can win the district that spans the southern and...
SFGate
2 arrests after Southern California shooting leaves 4 hurt
LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Two suspects were arrested Monday in connection with a weekend shooting that wounded four people in Southern California, authorities said. Deputies responding Sunday evening found four victims with gunshot wounds at an apartment complex in Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
SFGate
California city rests easier after serial killings arrest
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Residents of Stockton, California, were able to rest easier following the weekend arrest of a man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings over a period of three months in Northern California, the city's mayor said Sunday. Mayor...
SFGate
Connecticut candidates debate crime after police ambush
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Less than a week after two Connecticut police officers were killed in an ambush, U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes called for a national ban on assault weapons, while her Republican challenger, George Logan, stressed that more needs to be done to support law enforcement. The two...
SFGate
Idaho Supreme Court won't weigh legality of child marriage
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A legal loophole in Idaho that allows parents of teens to nullify child custody agreements by arranging child marriages will remain in effect, under a ruling from the state Supreme Court on Tuesday. In a split decision, the high court declined to decide whether Idaho's...
SFGate
Californians get third chance to alter dialysis clinic rules
LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the third time in three elections, California voters are being asked to require changes to the operations of dialysis clinics that provide life-saving care to 80,000 people with kidney failure. Proposition 29 on the November ballot would require a doctor, nurse practitioner or physicians’...
SFGate
Illinois GOP candidates focus on crime during gov debate
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Crime in Chicago generated the most heat in Thursday's debate for Illinois governor Tuesday, with Republican challenger Darren Bailey suggesting that fighting lawlessness should start outside the city — with a tighter U.S.-Mexican border and an end to Chicago's “sanctuary city” status.
SFGate
Man who wanted to blow up Democratic HQ must have psych exam
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California man who pleaded guilty to plotting to firebomb the state Democratic Party’s headquarters and other buildings in Northern California must undergo a psychiatric examination, a judge said. The court wants more information about the mental state of Ian Benjamin Rogers before he...
