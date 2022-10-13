ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater senior Ethan Woodcox among the top 50,000 students nationwide

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 5 days ago

COLDWATER — Ethan Woodcox, a Coldwater High School senior, has been named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.

About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise, said Bill Milnes, CHS principal. Although Commended Students do not continue in the 2023 competition for the National Merit Scholarship awards, they have placed among the top 50,000 performing students in the nation.

“Congratulation to Ethan for his academic performance and all of his hard work toward accomplishing his academic and personal goals while at CHS,” Milnes said.

