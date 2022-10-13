ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Bartlesville-area TV sports schedule

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 5 days ago
MLB PLAYOFFS: Seattle at Houston, 2:37, p.m., TBS

OUTDOORS: Let’s Fish Southwest, 5 p.m., BALLY SW

NBA PRESEASON: Memphis at Detroit, 6 p.m., NBA

NCAA FOOTBALL: Baylor vs. W. Virginia, 6 p.m., FS1

MLB PLAYOFFS: Cleveland at Yankees, 6:37 p.m., TBS

NFL: Washington at Chicago, 7:15 p.m., PRIME

Friday, Oct. 14

MLB PLAyOFFS: Atlanta at Philadelphia, 3:37 p.m., FS1

NBA PRESEASON: Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m., NBA

NCAA FOOTBALL: Navy vs. SMU, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

MLB PLAYOFFS: Dodgers at San Diego, 7:37 p.m., FS1

NBA PRESEASON: Dallas vs. Utah, 8 p.m., BALLY SW

NBA PRESEASON: Denver at Golden State, 9 p.m., ESPN2

