Bartlesville-area TV sports schedule
MLB PLAYOFFS: Seattle at Houston, 2:37, p.m., TBS
OUTDOORS: Let’s Fish Southwest, 5 p.m., BALLY SW
NBA PRESEASON: Memphis at Detroit, 6 p.m., NBA
NCAA FOOTBALL: Baylor vs. W. Virginia, 6 p.m., FS1
MLB PLAYOFFS: Cleveland at Yankees, 6:37 p.m., TBS
NFL: Washington at Chicago, 7:15 p.m., PRIME
—
Friday, Oct. 14
MLB PLAyOFFS: Atlanta at Philadelphia, 3:37 p.m., FS1
NBA PRESEASON: Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m., NBA
NCAA FOOTBALL: Navy vs. SMU, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
MLB PLAYOFFS: Dodgers at San Diego, 7:37 p.m., FS1
NBA PRESEASON: Dallas vs. Utah, 8 p.m., BALLY SW
NBA PRESEASON: Denver at Golden State, 9 p.m., ESPN2
