Here are Clemson football's three biggest ACC rivals and what Dabo Swinney said about each

CLEMSON – The way Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney sees it, every team in the Atlantic Coast Conference is Clemson’s rival.

But who is Clemson's biggest rival?

“Whoever we’re playing that week,” Swinney said.

To qualify as a rivalry game, there should be a heightened level of anticipation surrounding the game, the series should have a history of being competitive on a fairly consistent basis, and each team should have claimed a victory in the not-so-distant past.

With No. 5 Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) playing at Florida State (4-2, 2-2) on Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC) to kick off the second half of the Tigers' schedule , questions about league rivals surfaced during Swinney’s weekly news conference.

As he elaborated on Clemson’s perceived top rivals, three teams emerged:

Clemson vs. FSU football

Clemson has dominated the series of late, winning six consecutive games. But there’s quite a competitive history between the two, with the 13 matchups since Swinney became head coach decided by an average of five points.

The Seminoles hold a 17-12 edge in games played since they joined the ACC in 1992.

“We’ve been (Atlantic) Division foes for 30 years,” Swinney said. “This game many times has decided who won the league or who won the division.”

Correct. The winner of the Clemson-Florida State game has won the division 12 times in the last 13 years and the teams have combined to win 10 of last 11 ACC titles.

“I think it’s huge,” Swinney said. “There’s so many great moments and games and there’s been a lot of cycles in this series. Obviously when Coach (Tommy) Bowden came and we had the Bowden Bowl and all those years of that, it took the rivalry to another level.”

Clemson vs. NC State football

Although Clemson has dominated the series of late, winning 16 of the last 18 games, NC State derailed the Tigers’ division title hopes last season with a double-overtime victory. Although Swinney is 11-2 against the Wolfpack, four of those games have been decided by seven points or less.

“Clemson-NC State, that’s the Textile Bowl,” Swinney said. “They hand you a trophy when that game’s over – a lot of people forget about that. Anytime you get a trophy handed to you after a regular-season game, there’s a pretty good rivalry there.”

The rivalry has intensified in recent years as coach Dave Doeren has rejuvenated the Wolfpack program and multiple incidents between the teams have fanned the flames of intensity, including Doeren questioning Clemson’s use of a laptop on the sideline during the 2017 game, a perceived cheap shot that knocked Clemson running back Wayne Gallman out of the game in 2016 and Clemson’s Isaiah Battle punching a Wolfpack player in the 2013 game.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech football

Clemson’s eight-game winning streak has taken some of the shine off the Georgia Tech rivalry, but it hasn’t been that long ago that this matchup was eagerly anticipated and hotly contested. In fact, in nine games between the teams in the 10-year span from 1996 to 2005 were decided by five points or less, including six in a row by exactly three points.

“I know there’s been a lot of history with Clemson-Georgia Tech,” Swinney said. “I know from a fan standpoint, there’s always been a lot there.”

The intensity of the rivalry has diminished a bit recently as the Yellow Jackets have posted five losing seasons in seven years, but Georgia Tech still leads the series by a wide margin and the Tigers had to thwart a fourth-and-two attempt in the waning seconds to win 14-8 last season.

