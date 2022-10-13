Iowa City West High School in line for $10.6 million renovation by 2025. Here's the plan.

Iowa City West High School will receive upgrades including a new main entrance, main office, a renovated auditorium and music room, and a new outdoor seating area.

The renovation was unanimously approved by the Iowa City School Board on Tuesday. The plan will be completed by 2025, said Jerica Grabner, an architect with ShiveHattery, the firm spearheading the project alongside Jeff Barnes, the school district's director of facilities management

West was built in 1968 and has shown a need for renovation, a theme repeated among School Board members at the meeting.

"This is such a face-lift. So happy for West High, it needs this," School Board member Maka Pilcher Hayek said. "It's just something that high school deserves."

The renovation plan was brought to the board last December, when the district's collaboration with ShiveHattery was approved. The district has allocated $10.6 million to the project. Barnes said he had just received the cost estimate and said it is within the budget.

Grabner said a big part of making the plan was prioritizing students, especially with a safe and secure outside seating area.

School Board member Charlie Eastham expressed a concern with the construction work impacting classes when school is in session.

"We're going to remove part of the building and then put it back together," Barnes said.

While construction is underway, the current music room will be used as a temporary entrance until the new main entrance is built, Barnes said. Grabner emphasized that the new main office layout allows for an easy exit in the case of an emergency.

School Board Vice President Lisa Williams said a main goal for any building renovation is functionality and the design aspect is second.

"It sounds like it's going to be an incredibly functional space, but, man, this design is really cool," Williams said.

In addition to an interior renovation, West High's exterior will be reworked, something the board is very excited about, President Ruthina Malone said.

"I cannot wait to see the finished product, because the picture alone really does build the excitement to see West High," Malone said.