Soo businesses are about to see an increase in snow removal costs

SAULT STE. MARIE — Sault Ste. Marie businesses are going to start paying double the previous cost to have the snow removed from sidewalks.

Snow removal is an important part of business for many downtown shops in Sault Ste. Marie. According to weather service groups such as Weather US, the city is expected to get more than 100 inches of snow every year.

"A $46,000 expense is a pretty small expense in the city's $24 million budget," said DDA board member Debbie Jones. "But the DDA cannot tell the city to take on this cost, that's something the city has to decide."

Normally, the city hires contractors to complete the snow removal work for downtown businesses, at a cost of around $30,000 a year. This cost is then passed down to the business owners who use the sidewalk space. The city has a different contract and budget for snow removal on other city sidewalks and roads that are not used by businesses, this money comes from the city budget instead of being passed on to businesses.

"What we were paying was a reasonable price, but this year that price is going to double or even triple for some shops," said Jill Ann Rambo, owner of The Little Gift Shop in downtown Sault Ste. Marie. "It's hard when businesses in other towns in the U.P. and northern Lower Peninsula don't pay a dime."

According to the Sault Ste. Marie DDA, the Soo is the only city in Northern Michigan that passes this cost onto business owners instead of the city itself. The DDA has contacted city managers and DDA directors of Marquette, Escanaba, St. Ignace, Petoskey, Alpena and 10 other cities in Northern Michigan, and all of them have the cost of snow removal covered by the city.

"They plow city-owned streets and parking lots and sidewalks around the school routes," said Jones. "It's just the downtown that they do not remove."

This year, the contractor increased their costs, causing the DDA to drop them as a contractor. The DDA board of directors agreed in a meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12 to sign a new contract with Cardinal Construction to avoid increasing the cost as much as possible. The new contract will still increase the cost businesses pay by double or more.

Small downtown business such as The Mole Hole and The Little Gift Shop will see a dramatic increase in the cost of snow removal this winter.

Jennifer Reattoir, owner of The Mole Hole, pays to clear the sidewalk corner in front of her store as well as the parking lot behind it.

"The cost to clear the sidewalks alone, not counting the more expensive parking lot, has been over $300 a year. With the proposed increase, we'll be looking at paying around $900 to $1,000 this year," said Reattoir.

With this new cost increase, businesses owners downtown are worried other businesses will stop paying for the service, leaving several stretches of sidewalk that could be left unplowed. This inconsistency of snow removal could have a major negative impact on businesses, since people will be less encouraged to walk downtown.

"My concern is that it's an optional policy, some businesses may opt out as they have in the past. I have to pay to clear mine out of necessity though," said Reattoir. "But the ones that decide not to pay that fee are going to make it very hard for people to traverse the sidewalks. (I) think it puts a poor light on the downtown as far as shop-ability."

"It's hard enough to get people to come and shop when it's cold out, making it difficult to traverse the sidewalks will make it even harder," Reattoir added.

Some downtown businesses are worried that this will cause a decrease in tourism and shopping in the area in a time when they are already paying more for snow removal.

"I really hope that in the future that the city will look at next year's budget and possibly come up with a better solution," said Rambo

