Halloween happenings around Monroe County

Upcoming fall and Halloween events have been announced.

• Monster-A-Mash: Plants After Dark Costume Party will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at The Conservatory, 21 W. First St.

Shoppers are invited to wear costumes for a costume contest. Gift certificates will be awarded to the top three costumes. Drinks and light snacks will be provided.

• Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County will hold its 10 th -annual Costumes and Cocktails from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Monroe Golf and Country Club, 611 Cole Road.

Tickets are now on sale. The event is sponsored by Habitat and the Women’s Leadership Initiative. Offered will be dinner, cash bar, costume contest, live and silent auctions, raffles.

Tickets are $60 each or $440 for a table of eight. Tickets are limited.

• Erie Orchard and Cider Mills will hold its Halloween Weekend Oct. 22 and 23.

Featured will be a costume contest at 3 p.m. Oct. 23. Children ages 1-10 can take part; prizes will be awarded to all. Also offered will be a pumpkin display, corn maze, pony rides, hayrides and entertainment. The orchard also has set Halloween Treat Days for Oct. 29-30.

• The sixth-annual Trunk-or-Treat will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22 at Hope Church of Monroe, 6370 Jay Drive.

Candy will be distributed from 7 to 8 p.m.

Also offered will be a costume contest with prizes, a bonfire with s’mores, cider and doughnut holes, children’s activities, face painting and music. The Jedi Council of Michigan will attend as special guests.

Admission is free. The church also offers a free clothing ministry.

• Webb Farm of Newport will offer Out of Sight at Twilight from 7 to 10 p.m. 22.

Attendees can navigate 10 acres of corn maze paths in the dark.

• Pumpkin Carving and Painting will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Dundee Branch Library, 144 E. Main St.

Attendees can choose to carve or paint a pumpkin. All materials, including pumpkins, will be provided. Fall snacks will be offered. Families are welcome. Social House 103 of Dundee is an event sponsor.

• The eighth-annual Spooktactular and Trunk-or-Treat event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 22 on E. Huron River Drive in downtown Flat Rock.

Also offered will be a costume contest, bounce house, clown balloon creations, food, music and prizes. A dog costume contest will begin at 4 p.m. A children’s costume contest will start at 4:30. Trunk-or-Treat will begin at 5.

Admission is free; the public is welcome.

• Frenchtown Township Parks and Recreation’s third-annual Trunk-or-Treat will be offered from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at 2744 Vivian Rd.

Admission is free. Offered will be candy, doughnuts and other refreshments and face painting. Hayrides will run if weather permits. Businesses that want to participate can contact Phil at phil@frenchtownmi.gov or (734) 240-2827.

• Friends of Companion Animals will hold a Trunk-or-Treat from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 23 at its location, 2532 N. Dixie Highway.

Admission is free. Children must be accompanied by adults and will receive free candy, drinks and snacks.

Hot dogs will be sold for $1 each. Also offered will be free carnival games, like egg game, ring toss and guessing games. Attendees also can bring their own pumpkin and decorate it at the decorating station.

• The sixth annual 4-H Teen Ambassadors’ Trunk-or-Treat and Kids’ All-Stars Day will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 23 behind the 4-H Activity Center at the Monroe County Fairgrounds.

Admission is free; the public is welcome. Offered will be treats, games and Trunk-or-Treating. Costumes are encouraged. In the event of rain, the event will be held in the Anderson Arena.

An awards program will take place at 4:45 p.m. for current Cloverbuds and youth up to age 10. Attendees also can learn about signing up for 4-H, which is now offered free.

• The second annual Fall Extravaganza will take place Oct. 27 at Arborwood Elementary Complex.

Trunk-or-Treat will be available from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. A Scholastic Book Fair and Haunted House will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Bingo will be played from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• Trunk-or-Treat will be offered from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 29 at the London Township Citizen Civic Club, 11983 Tuttlehill Road.

• The Fall Funtactular will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 at Monroe Nazarene Church, 3401 S. Custer Road.

Trunk-or-treat will be available from 1 to 2 p.m. Carnival games will begin at 2. Hayrides, bounce houses, free food, games, a box maze and more are among the offerings.

• The annual Downtown Monroe Trick-or-Treating event will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 29.

Participating businesses will pass out candy. In addition to candy, the Community Foundation of Monroe, in partnership with Altrusa of Monroe, will give out more free books at the Community Foundation's location, 9 Washington St.

The Coffee Grind food truck will be on E. Front St.

• Trunk-or-Treat will take place at 3 p.m. Oct. 29 at The Meeting Place Church, 5080 N. Stony Creek Road, next to Jefferson Middle School.

The family event will offer candy and food.

• The new Fright Night for teens will be offered from 8 to 10 p.m. Oct. 28 at Monroe Family YMCA.

Children ages 12-17 are welcome. The Halloween alternative offers swimming, basketball, a Halloween movie and pizza and refreshments. Admission is $5 a person for members and $10 a person for non-members.

• Get Away Bay, formerly Heath Beach, will hold a Halloween Party starting at 8 p.m. Oct. 29.

Live music will be offered by Whiskey Fixx and Kevin Wolff. Also offered will be a costume contest, bonfires, haunted forest trails, food and drink vendors, cornhole tournament and more.

Costumes are required. Get Away Bay is located at 16339 Cone Rd. in Milan. For tickets and more information, visit MiGetAwayBay.com .

• Trunk-or-Treat will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Monroe Missionary Baptist Church, 14260 S. Dixie Highway.

Children age 12 and younger and their families are welcome. Also offered will be refreshments. The church requests no scary costumes.

• A Fall Craft Show will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 at St. John Catholic Church, 511 S. Monroe St.

The event is offered by the church's Christian Service group. Crafts and handmade items will be sold.

• Trunk-or-Treating for children with special needs will be offered from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 30 at Bay Creek Farm, 2348 W. Samaria Road, Temperance.

Offered will be food trucks, face painting, bounce houses, costume contest, trunk voting and more. This is the third annual event for the farm. Admission is $5 a person. All proceeds will benefit programming and therapy animal care at the farm.

To learn more, contact Jessica at (517) 918-0441.

• Dundee will hold its annual Halloween Bash from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at municipal parking lot.

Children can Trick-or-Treat from at area businesses. Also offered will be hot dogs, games, prizes, snacks and candy.

The event is sponsored by The Independent, St. John Lutheran Church, Dundee Area Business Association and other area businesses.

• Halloween Festivities will be offered at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 31 at Monroe Center for Healthy Aging, 15275 S. Dixie Highway.

Prizes will be awarded in a costume contest. Rena Wilson and Randy Umfress will provide music.

• Trunk-or-Treat will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Michigan Military Museum, 16600 Stephens, Eastpointe.

The museums also will be open with special offerings. Beverages and snacks will be available. To learn more, visit mimths@mimths.org .

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Halloween happenings around Monroe County