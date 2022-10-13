‘Awesome experience’: TEC football players make most of opportunity at Ball State

MUNCIE, Ind. — While the rest of his teammates went to the locker room, Collin Clark walked to the edge of the field. It was early — not quite 9 a.m. — and the fall air felt a little chillier, finally perfect for football.

He took one last look around the stadium before joining his team and thought, “OK, it’s game time.”

About three hours later, Carson Terrell had a similar feeling.

“As soon as we stepped on the field, we were like ‘OK, this is real,’” he said.

Six hours after that, it was Gavin Trent’s turn.

“I get those butterflies each game, but this game was a little different,” he said.

All three, senior stars of their respective teams, have aspirations of playing college football next year. Last Saturday, they got a taste of what that could be like.

Scheumann Stadium, home of the Ball State Cardinals, hosted TEC Day Oct. 8, where each Tri-Eastern Conference football team got the chance to play on a college field.

Centerville beat Union City 63-8 in the 10 a.m. game, Northeastern bested Knightstown 61-6 in the 1 p.m. slot, Hagerstown fell to Tri 41-0 at 4 p.m. and Lincoln lost to Winchester 54-16 under the lights.

While Clark said it wasn’t too fun waking up at 6 in the morning for an hour-long bus ride to a 10 a.m. game — the first morning football game he’s ever played — he and the Bulldogs woke right up when they arrived.

“We brought the energy. How can you not in a stadium like this?” Clark said. “It’s fun, man. It’s a pretty awesome atmosphere. I like playing on Saturday. Hopefully, I’ll be able to play on Saturdays next year.”

The fact that it was Saturday didn’t seem to affect Centerville. One look at the scoreboard would have told you that. It was still just a football game, but it wasn’t Friday night, like every other high school football game, and it showed afterwards. At one point in his postgame interview, Clark said “tonight,” referencing the game that just ended at noon, before laughing and correcting himself by saying “I guess you could say this morning.”

Northeastern’s players weren’t going to question themselves about when their game was: Saturday at 1 p.m. That time, synonymous with college football, has been imbedded in their brains since they started playing football, especially for those wanting to take the next step.

“Having a big stadium around us really makes us feel like we need to play hard and realize that it’s a chance for us to be out there in one someday,” Terrell said. “It really boosted me because it makes me want to go play college football. I like playing in this atmosphere.”

This event happens every four years, giving each TEC football player a chance to experience that atmosphere once in their high school careers. The current seniors knew it would be their time to shine on the bigger stage when they were in eighth grade. The last TEC Day at Ball State was Aug. 25, 2018, and there were plenty of soon-to-be high school football players watching with wide eyes from the stands.

“I came and watched, and I was just thinking ‘Man, I hope I’m there one day,’” Trent said, remembering his eighth-grade self. “It’s surreal playing here … Hopefully, I get to play here if I can extend my career in football. It’s definitely an eye-opener to play on a field like this.”

Centerville junior Nathan Dickenson was also in the Scheumann Stadium stands four years ago, watching his older brother, then-Bulldog quarterback Ryan Dickenson, throw for 156 yards and a touchdown in a 32-26 loss to Hagerstown.

Nathan lived up to his brother’s performance last Saturday, leading Centerville’s receiving core with eight catches, 114 yards and a touchdown in a 63-8 win over Union City.

“I got to see my older brother (play at Ball State) when I was in seventh grade, and I always wanted to do it,” Dickenson said. “I always looked up to him. He was always a role model for me. Being able to keep it going and be a leader for all these guys really brings me a lot of joy.”

Dickenson started getting serious about playing college football last year, and his face lit up at just the thought of playing at Ball State again in the cardinal and white.

While this event was special for the players with college ball on their minds, as it gave them a taste of their possible future, it may have meant more to those who know they won’t play football after high school.

All four games were decided on the scoreboard early on, so each team put in their junior varsity squads at some point. For some of those players, that experience was the highlight of their football careers.

“This was an awesome experience and something I want to be a part of for another four years. More importantly, I think it was awesome for our younger guys to get an experience like that, the kids who aren’t going to go and play college football,” Clark said. “They don’t get to experience this … but it was awesome to see all those kids who get beat up by us all week in practice come in and make a play.”

As for the next crop of TEC players to have this experience, they very well may have been watching from the stands.

Zach Piatt reports on sports and education for The Palladium-Item. Contact him at zpiatt@gannett.com or on Twitter @zachpiatt13.