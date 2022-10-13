ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the Author: Lisa Fedel, 'This Just In: A Zombie Novel'

The Monroe News
 5 days ago
Name: Lisa Fedel

Residence: Ypsilanti, formerly of Milan

Short biography: “I’m just your average font fanatic English major who has a traumatic brain injury and an interest in everything serial killer, conspiracy theory and veganism. And I would definitely know what to do if the zombie apocalypse happened tomorrow,” Fedel said.

Latest title: “This Just In: A Zombie Novel”

Description of the book: Adrian Chase always thought the zombie apocalypse would be fun; you bash in a few heads, gather up some food and go on your merry way. But when reporters and journalists in her news building begin turning into flesh-eating monsters, however, she realizes it's very different than what she's seen in movies. Armed with barely any food, a couple of Nerf weapons and a vague idea of what is happening, she and a rag-tag team of employees fight to survive as long as possible in their situation. Tensions quickly get high as people turn, both against each other and into zombies, what is happening becomes more and more apparent, and they're stuck in a small room in a small building.

Inspiration for this book: I wanted to write a horror novel that was different from anything I'd read before.

Publisher: Self-published

Where available: Amazon and Nook

Literary influences: Joseph Campbell, David Wong, Craig DiLouie

Contact information: majordiscord327@gmail.com

