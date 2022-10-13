Arts picks: Bloody 'Evil Dead,' colorful Blue Man Group, Beethoven's 'Pastoral Symphony'

'Evil Dead'

Audiences, beware: You're bound to get sprayed with fake theatrical blood at Millennial Theater Project's "Evil Dead: The Musical," running 7:30 p.m. Friday through Oct. 31 at the Knight Stage at the Akron Civic Theatre , 182 S. Main St. The rock musical, based on the "Evil Dead" film series, follows college students who spend the weekend in an abandoned cabin in the woods and accidentally unleash an evil terror.

Cost is $20. See www.akroncivic.com or call 330-253-2488.

Catch the signature drumming, colorful creativity and quirky comedy of Blue Man Group, returning to Akron with three performances Monday through Wednesday at E.J. Thomas Hall at the University of Akron.

The all-ages show, which celebrates human connection through art, music, comedy and nonverbal communication, features original music, custom-made instruments and audience interaction. The smash hit Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

For tickets , which cost $20-$82, see playhousesquare.org or call 216-241-6000.

'Pastoral Symphony'

The Akron Symphony Orchestra will perform Beethoven's "Pastoral Symphony," his Sixth Symphony, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at E.J. Thomas Hall at the University of Akron. Also on the program are Stella Sung's "Rockwell Reflections," accompanied by projections of Norman Rockwell's works, and Benjamin Britten's "Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes," with original animations by Knight Arts Challenge winner Amber Kempthorn.

Tickets start at $20. See akronsymphony.org .

Scottish Chamber Orchestra

The Scottish Chamber Orchestra and violinist Nicola Benedetti will perform for Tuesday Musical at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., the University of Akron.

Benedetti, a Scot and the youngest-ever recipient of the Queen’s Medal for Music, will join the orchestra for Bruch’s Violin Concerto. Also on the program is Mendelssohn’s spellbinding Scottish Symphony and Anna Clyne’s "Stride."

For tickets, which start at $19, see tuesdaymusical.org or call 330-761-3460. Tickets are free for students.

Audience members are invited to a pre-show Concert Conversation with local theater artist Ian Haberman and Gavin Reid, CEO of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, at 6:45 p.m. in the Flying Balcony Club.

'The Agitators'

Learn about the tempestuous 45-year friendship between abolitionists Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass in Mat Smart's "The Agitators," opening at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Rubber City Theatre , Sandefur Theatre, 228 E. Buchtel Ave., the University of Akron.

The drama stars Jason Eno and Jess Hughes. For tickets , which cost from $12-$40, see www.rubbercitytheatre.com .

'Amazing Lemonade Girl'

Magical Theatre Company will open its season with the Ohio premiere of James DeVita's "The Amazing Lemonade Girl," with six public performances Friday through Oct. 23 at 565 W. Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton.

The play tells the story of young cancer patient Alex Scott, who is determined to help other kids and hospitals one cup at a time through her lemonade stand, which raised more than $1 million dollars to benefit childhood cancer research. Ten-year-old Hadley Bastin of Green makes her Magical Theatre debut in the title role.

The play is based on the book "Alex and the Amazing Lemonade Stand," written by Alex and her parents. To date, the charitable foundation Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation has raised more than $250 million and funded more than 1,000 medical research projects.

A lemonade stand sale will follow every performance in Barberton, with all proceeds donated to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. The play is recommended for families ages 8 and up. For tickets , which cost $18-$20, see www.magicaltheatre.org or call 330-848-3708.

'The Weir'

Hear tales of Irish folklore with a supernatural slant at a rural Irish pub in Conor McPherson's "The Weir," opening at 8 p.m. Friday at Western Reserve Playhouse in Bath and continuing through Oct. 29. Cost is $20. See www.thewrp.org or call 330-620-7314. The barn theater is located at 3326 Everett Road.

