Kansas State

In face of job dissatisfaction, Kansas teacher vacancies continue to rise

By Rafael Garcia, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06lB98_0iXBLmPg00

A staffing crunch continues for Kansas K-12 schools as superintendents and principals struggle to staff classrooms with adequately licensed personnel.

The number of reported vacancies surged from 1,253 in fall 2021 to 1,628 in fall 2022, according to the Kansas State Department of Education's seasonal Teacher Vacancy and Supply Report.

The statistic measures the number of positions Kansas schools reported as being unable to staff with appropriately licensed personnel. For that reason, the figure does not necessarily mean there are 1,628 unfilled teaching positions across the state, since many schools opted to hire underlicensed teachers for those positions — think putting a math teacher in a social studies position.

But it still represents an eye-opening trend that Kansas education officials are hoping to soon curb.

Kansas teachers less likely to remain in the same job

Per the same report, teacher stability — or the percentage of educators who remained in the same district — dipped to 87.3%, down from 89.5% a year prior. Five percent of teachers changed districts.

Newly graduated teachers remained steady at about 3.7%, while the state exported 350 teachers compared to 583 teachers coming in from other states, for a net gain of 233 teachers, continuing Kansas' trend of bringing in more teachers.

The number of yearly teacher retirements has also continued an upward pace, from 785 during the 2019-20 school year to 986 in 2021-22. Similarly, the number of teachers who left the profession from retirement increased from 505 to 732 in the same time period, according to the report.

New teacher retention — a crucial figure measuring the number of newly graduated teachers who remain through their third year of teaching — plummeted to 86.3% after hovering in the low 90s for much of the past decade.

Meanwhile, the average teacher salary increased to $61,070, a rate of about 1.6%, or well below the inflation rate.

State education department working on potential solutions to Kansas teacher vacancies, retention

Over the summer, the Kansas State Board of Education formed a working group to develop long-term solutions to the state's teacher shortage issues and vacancies, particularly in Kansas' substitute teacher pool.

While that group — made up of representatives from the state department's Professional Standards Board and the Teacher and Vacancy and Supply Committee — is still refining some of its ideas, a few preliminary ideas are as follows:

• Extend, potentially permanently, an emergency program that allows anyone to receive a substitute teacher license, subject to cleared background checks and regardless of the number of college credit hours they hold.

• Have districts create uniform handbooks and guidelines for all substitute teachers.

• Reconfigure current substitute license periods to be for two years, since initial licenses are currently only valid for one year.

• Create a legacy license for retired educators that would allow them to circumvent usual requirements on continuing education, which can be cost-prohibitive for retirees.

Kansas State Board of Education sees a problem in teacher job satisfaction

While the state board seemed receptive to the ideas, many members said at some point, the board and others will have to address a root cause of job dissatisfaction among teachers that they believe is driving much of the issue.

Janet Waugh, D-Kansas City, said teachers are feeling burned out, especially when families don't meet their efforts to engage parents in their students' learning.

"And to top it all off, the politicians are calling them ugly things," Waugh said. "There was a time when teachers were among the most respected professions we have."

Betty Arnold, D-Wichita, said she was particularly concerned that permanently widening substitute teacher requirements could be a disservice to students, especially when classrooms are staffed with people not well-trained to teach.

"When do we have the real discussion on what impact this is having on the students?" Arnold asked the board. "I know sometimes you have to build the plane while you're flying it, but what's the loss? It's not a perfect thing to bring up, but it does really concern me."

Board chair Jim Porter, R-Fredonia, said it's not as much a question of educator quality, but rather the perception of the job.

"The profession has increased and improved over the years, and it continues to improve," he said. "But the respect has declined, and we have to address that ... that's our job, and it's everybody's job to do that."

Rafael Garcia is an education reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached at rgarcia@cjonline.com or by phone at785-289-5325. Follow him on Twitter at @byRafaelGarcia.

Comments / 3

