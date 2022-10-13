Ashland County's COVID cases fall 24.6%; Ohio cases plummet 17.4%

Ohio reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 9,997 new cases. That's down 17.4% from the previous week's tally of 12,101 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Ohio ranked 26th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 7.7% from the week before, with 298,674 cases reported. With 3.51% of the country's population, Ohio had 3.35% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 13 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Ashland County reported 46 cases and no deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 61 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 13,994 cases and 230 deaths.

Across Ohio, cases fell in 70 counties, with the best declines in Butler County, with 290 cases from 883 a week earlier; in Cuyahoga County, with 967 cases from 1,224; and in Franklin County, with 964 cases from 1,162.

Within Ohio, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Lucas County with 218 cases per 100,000 per week; Guernsey County with 183; and Lawrence County with 170. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Cuyahoga County, with 967 cases; Franklin County, with 964 cases; and Lucas County, with 934. Weekly case counts rose in 17 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Lucas, Wayne and Lawrence counties.

In Ohio, zero people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 10 people were reported dead.

A total of 3,153,743 people in Ohio have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 39,950 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 96,699,237 people have tested positive and 1,062,564 people have died.

Ohio's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Oct. 9. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 1,685

The week before that: 1,727

Four weeks ago: 2,125

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 50,835

The week before that: 49,835

Four weeks ago: 58,231

Hospitals in 18 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 15 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 29 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.