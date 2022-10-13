ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

FOWL BALL! Padres (and a Goose) Rally Past Dodgers to Win National League Division Series

In the 7th inning of Game 4 of the National League Division Series the Padres trailed the Dodgers 3-0 and couldn't find any way to jump-start their offense. Then a video of the Rally Goose showed up on the big board in left field. You know, the goose that showed up on the field during San Diego's Game 2 win at Dodger Stadium and has become a rallying cry for the Friar Faithful.
On Friar: Padres Rain on Dodgers' Parade, Make Long-Awaited Return to NLCS

The Padres slayed the dragon! And it set off the best party downtown San Diego has seen in a long time. Darnay and Todd relive the Friars' 5-3 win in Game 4, which booked them a spot in the NLCS for the first time since 1998. A magical seventh inning, a steely performance from Joe Musgrove, a bullpen that shoves, a team that always believes, and a championship series that begins at Petco Park. Enjoy the celebration Friar Faithful, you deserve it.
Here's How to Get San Diego Padres World Series Tickets

Padres fans are at a fever pitch. With only a few wins between the Friars and their third World Series appearance, some fans are starting to wonder how they can get their hands on tickets. Too soon, you say? We don't think so and neither do the Padres. Tickets will...
