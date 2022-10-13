Read full article on original website
Stanton, Judge HR, Yankees beat Guards, into ALCS vs Astros
Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge staggered Cleveland with early homers, and the New York Yankees rocked past the Guardians 5-1 in the decisive Game 5 of their AL Division Series to set up another rematch with Houston for the pennant
NBC San Diego
FOWL BALL! Padres (and a Goose) Rally Past Dodgers to Win National League Division Series
In the 7th inning of Game 4 of the National League Division Series the Padres trailed the Dodgers 3-0 and couldn't find any way to jump-start their offense. Then a video of the Rally Goose showed up on the big board in left field. You know, the goose that showed up on the field during San Diego's Game 2 win at Dodger Stadium and has become a rallying cry for the Friar Faithful.
Hernández: If Dodgers are to survive October, Andrew Friedman must understand change is needed
Andrew Friedman isn't ready to say the Dodgers' front office was responsible for the team's early postseason exit. And that's part of the problem.
NBC San Diego
On Friar: Padres Rain on Dodgers' Parade, Make Long-Awaited Return to NLCS
The Padres slayed the dragon! And it set off the best party downtown San Diego has seen in a long time. Darnay and Todd relive the Friars' 5-3 win in Game 4, which booked them a spot in the NLCS for the first time since 1998. A magical seventh inning, a steely performance from Joe Musgrove, a bullpen that shoves, a team that always believes, and a championship series that begins at Petco Park. Enjoy the celebration Friar Faithful, you deserve it.
NBC San Diego
Here's How to Get San Diego Padres World Series Tickets
Padres fans are at a fever pitch. With only a few wins between the Friars and their third World Series appearance, some fans are starting to wonder how they can get their hands on tickets. Too soon, you say? We don't think so and neither do the Padres. Tickets will...
NBC San Diego
How Do the Padres Make it to the World Series? Here Are 3 Keys to Get Past Phillies
The San Diego Padres finally got past the Los Angeles Dodgers and are now four games away from their third World Series appearance in franchise history. But to get there, the Padres must take down the Philadelphia Phillies, a team that bounced back from being under-.500 five months ago. So...
