After community outcry, Emmet County fully funds Friendship Centers

PETOSKEY — Staff, residents and senior advocates of Friendship Centers of Emmet County made their voices heard Monday, Oct. 10, as the Emmet County Board of Commissioners decided how best to mete out the funds from the countywide senior millage.

The 0.50 four-year millage was last renewed by voters in August, and for the last 30 years, 85-90 percent of the funding has gone to Friendship Centers of Emmet County. Millage funds make up about 60 percent of its operating budget.

This year, however, commissioners encouraged other organizations to apply for funding because of a surplus of funds carried over from last year. Applicants for senior-specific programming included Petoskey District Library and Northwest Michigan Habitat for Humanity.

Initially, the board intended to grant 90 percent of the requested funding for all applicants — but dropping the remaining 10 percent for Friendship Centers would mean losing $165,000 from its operating budget.

Last month, Denneen Smith, executive director at Friendship Centers, expressed concerns over fund disbursement and how it would impact the organization.

In a September letter, Smith warned of significant cuts if the proposed allocations were approved, including recreation programming, staffing, and meal and transportation services.

“What we provide for seniors and their families cannot be equally compared to any other nonprofit, agency or business in our community, Smith said Monday. “With property tax values increasing, the senior population growing, and the cost to provide our services at an all-time high, we rely on every dollar request in our application and then some.

"I respectfully request the Board of Commissioners fund the senior-specific agencies in the amounts they have requested first, and then consider other applicants.”

Smith also encouraged the board to create a formula dedicating a set percentage of millage funds for Friendship Centers to ensure stability in the future.

More than a dozen others spoke about the importance of the centers’ work during the meeting Monday.

“I think the new requests serve seniors as well, but I think they should only be funded if there is an actual surplus and it’s not taking 10 percent from the senior centers and from Bay Bluffs,” said Petoskey resident Lori Pall.

Sarah Ulrich, executive director for Northwest Michigan Habitat for Humanity, also spoke at the meeting. She said they weren't aware when they made their request that it would negatively impact senior center providers and offered a voluntary reduction in their requested amount.

“While we deem the work outlined in our proposal as a vital service to our community, it was also not the intention of our request to pull funds away from other existing programming,” she said. “We recognize there are many organizations who address the needs of our aging population and resources are limited. We wish to be collaborative partners in this work and find a solution that ensures our seniors are receiving the care and resources they deserve.”

Following public comment, the commissioners discussed how to allocate the funds.

Commissioner Matt Koontz suggested funding all the requests, but fulfilling the full amounts for the Friendship Centers, Wawatam Area Senior Center and Bay Bluffs — then following the previous recommendation on the library’s request and allocating the remaining funds to Habitat for Humanity.

“We need to fund the seniors,” said commissioner David White.

Commissioners also checked with county administrator David Boyer regarding the legality of approving funds for non-senior specific organizations. The millage language only refers to “senior programs and activities.”

“As long as this is for senior programs and directed at seniors, yes, you can fund those,” Boyer said.

The commissioners unanimously approved Koontz’s motion, with one member absent.

The final allocations are:

Friendship Centers — $1,658,642

Bay Bluffs — $29,870

Wawatam Area Senior Center — $64,000

Petoskey District Library — $12,375

Habitat for Humanity — $136,295

Harbor Springs Friendship Center — $42,000

Administration — $2,650

