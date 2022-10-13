Oden Island Nature Preserve to be designated as old growth forest

ODEN ISLAND NATURE PRESERVE — Northern Michigan has a long history of logging and while the industry has slowed down since the boom in the late 1800s, the impact of extensive clear-cutting is still seen in Michigan’s forests.

As more time goes by since the logging peak, Michigan’s regrown forests have the opportunity to mature into old growth forests as more land is being preserved and protected.

For the Oden Island Nature Preserve, the Little Traverse Conservancy is unclear exactly how old the forest is. While it did experience some logging, it's possible some trees were missed. The conservancy believes some trees in the preserve may be more than 120 years old.

“The majority of all our forests are not over 120 years old, except for maybe a few individual trees. So we don't really know what it is like to stand in an old growth forest. So we've lost that opportunity to go and experience those forests. They're awe inspiring, they likely had the beauty and the psychological and spiritual components people can draw from those untouched lands,” said Derek Shiels, director of stewardship for Little Traverse Conservancy.

“But then there's also the biodiversity that old forests could have. Again, because we've lost so much of the old growth forests, we only really know probably a snippet of what these forests could contain biodiversity-wise and lost (that) treasure trove of biodiversity.”

The Old Growth Forest Network, a national organization with the goal of protecting one forest in each county in the U.S. where forests can grow, approximately 2,370 counties out of 3,140, has recently selected Oden Island to become the fifth official old growth forest in Michigan.

The 50-acre nature preserve sits on Crooked Lake and has not been logged since at least 1950, according to Shiels.

While the old growth designation doesn’t offer additional protections, it does make the conservancy’s goal for the preserve clear — to allow the forest to age and mature naturally, without interference.

“The partnership with the old growth forest network for the first time, put that goal into writing and say, ‘Yeah, Oden Island Nature Preserve is on the path of old growth.’ We're celebrating that and we are not going to do any logging out there. We're going to allow it to go through the natural succession stages,” Shiels said.

Less than 1 percent of old growth forests survive worldwide today. This doesn’t just mean a loss of old trees, but the unique biodiversity that comes with these environments. As a forest ages, trees die, which creates habitats for various creatures and provides nutrients for the soil.

Many species of plants, insects and fungi rely on dead wood and the rich soil of mature forests for habitat and nutrients. They form a mutual relationship with trees who rely on plants, insects and fungi to keep them healthy and allow them to grow their roots deeper and wider to reach nutrients in the soil.

According to the National Library of Medicine, some fungal species that only exist in old growth forests have unique medicinal properties, including agarikon, which is currently being tested against the coronavirus.

“(Old growth forests) contain plants you may not find in other places and contain different insects and fungi that are telling of a landscape that was minimally disturbed in the past or it's been a long time since there has been a major disturbance,” said Nick Sanchez, Midwest network manager for the Old Growth Forest Network.

“So there are species present that indicate that and so these are valuable for us from a biodiversity standpoint. In addition to that, from a climate change standpoint, they store massive amounts of carbon.”

Aside from the scientific benefits, old growth forests are beautiful and are popular sites for visitors because of the large trees and wild plant life.

“These are also places that people really enjoy visiting. Walking through, you may feel a spiritual connection to these places. When you think about where people like to visit, if they're going to go spend time in nature, it probably is to a mature forest or even an old forest,” Sanchez said.

“People have to travel to see them. You can think of examples like Porcupine Mountains or even further than that, the sequoias or the Olympic National Forest. People do travel to see these places.”

Michigan currently has four other old growth forests and more are being considered for the designation in 80 of Michigan’s 83 counties, according to Sanchez. Crawford County has Hartwick Pines State Park, Huron County has Sand Point Nature Preserve, Mason County has Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness Area in the Huron-Manistee National Forests and Oceana County has Otto Nature Preserve.

“(The designation) is confirmation and recognition of what we are doing. One of the initial founding goals was preservation, which inherent in that is to allow forests to continue to get older and grow towards the old growth stage,” Shiels said.

“In the last decade, we've started doing more active management. We do some logging and we do value the young forests and habitat work that logging can provide. But that has never been at the expense of also preserving land and leaving it untouched. The largest part of our land holding is untouched lands that are on a trajectory to old growth. So, a lot of our membership will be excited to hear about this.”

