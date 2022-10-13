Disney Is Diving Into Web 3.0 and the Metaverse: Here's What That Means

Imagine being at Disney World and interacting with your favorite Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) characters through the power of augmented reality, buying limited non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from your favorite movies, or actually being in the movie and having a first-person experience. This is where Disney is headed.

For decades, Disney has made a name for itself as one of the premier entertainment companies. It has cultivated a business model around not only movies, but also amusement parks, resorts, and cruise lines. Now the company is taking its next step in its evolution to continue entertaining millions.

A recent job posting hints that Disney is betting that the metaverse , NFTs, and blockchain technology will become a new opportunity for the company to grow. You will see these terms collectively referred to as Web 3.0 .

Unlike the current internet, known as Web 2.0, Web 3.0 will run on decentralized protocols and be highly secure. Instead of tech companies gathering data and being the gatekeeper, Web 3.0 will return some power back to the users. Disney is setting itself up to be a dominant player in the new age of the internet.

The job it is looking to fill is officially titled Principal Counsel. This person will provide "legal advice and support for global NFT products." A successful candidate will be able to understand NFTs and cryptocurrencies and how they could further contribute to Disney's lofty goals. It comes as no surprise that this job is now open for hire, especially when Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek described the metaverse "as the next great storytelling frontier," according to Reuters.

Taking it a step further

But likely the most compelling development over the past year signaling that Disney is all-in on Web 3.0 comes from what is known as its Accelerator Program.

The Accelerator Program is Disney's venture capital branch, which looks to partner with up-and-coming companies at the forefront of innovation. Every year Disney selects a small group of inductees for the program and as members they will be entitled to time, funding, and guidance from Disney. While not always the case, the ultimate goal is that a partnership develops between Disney and these companies.

The list of inductees this year is stacked with companies creating innovative technologies and products in the world of Web 3.0. All six members of the 2022 Accelerator Program specialize in things like NFTs, augmented reality, the metaverse, artificial intelligence, and blockchains. One of the most noteworthy members that readers might be familiar with is Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) , the blockchain that makes Ethereum transactions cheaper and faster.

Down, but not out

There are a few ways investors can capitalize on this trend. First would be an investment in Disney. As one of the most well-known brands in the world, its stock still presents a buying opportunity after shedding nearly 40% of its value this year. That sounds like a valuable opportunity to buy one of the best-performing stocks over the past 40 years.

The other way to capitalize on Web 3.0's evolution would be by investing in cryptocurrencies that are supporting its development. Although there are thousands of cryptocurrencies, you can use Disney's recent actions to gauge which ones the company thinks might be of most value in the future. And based on the Accelerator Program inductees, Disney thinks Polygon fits that description.

Similar to Disney's stock, Polygon is down considerably this year -- 69% to be exact. And while Polygon doesn't have the track record of success Disney has, the blockchain has serious potential . This is one crypto worth considering for investors looking to get in on the Web 3.0 race.

