Hastings: 'Study war no more'

“They will beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks; one nation will not raise the sword against another, and never again will they train for war.” — Isaiah 2:4 and Micah 4:3 The Inclusive Bible

A recent study of African American history and music rekindled my love of Mahalia Jackson singing “Down By The Riverside” — and the heart and soul she put into the phrase, “ain’t gonna study wo’ no mo’.” This song was a favorite when our jigsaw puzzle group celebrated “Mahalia Monday.”

Today as the whole world is affected by Russia’s war on Ukraine, I wonder, will people ever turn swords into plowshares and “study war no more?” The ancient prophets said when people are instructed in God’s ways and walk in God’s paths people can enjoy a world without war. Religious leaders like Pope John Paul tell of the futility of war: Wars cause horrendous damage and ultimately prove futile. War destroys the lives of innocent people, throws into upheaval the lives of the killers, leaves behind hatred and resentment and makes it harder to resolve the problem for which it was started. War is an exercise in futility and an all-round defeat for humanity.

The ancient prophets say in a world without war everyone will have their own “vine and fig tree” — house and garden — and none will oppress the other. Jesus showed care for the most vulnerable as the key to life without war. Recent prophets say a world without war comes when justice prevails and there is no more sexism, racism or violence in defense of any religious or political views.

Parker Palmer, a Quaker prophet, tells of the connection between “studying war no more” and the survival of our democracy: “When we forget that politics is about weaving a fabric of compassion and justice on which everyone can depend, the first to suffer are the most vulnerable among us — our children, our elderly, our mentally ill, our poor, and our homeless. As they suffer, so does the integrity of our democracy.”

Prophetic wisdom shows the way to maintain our democratic republic — turn swords into plowshares and “study war no more.”

The Rev. Celia M. Hastings has a master's degree in religious education from Western Theological Seminary in Holland. She is author of “The Wisdom Series” and “The Undertaker’s Wife.”