Temple B’nai Israel to host presentation by Vered Kater

PETOSKEY — Temple B’nai Israel has announce they will be hosting a presentation by Vered Kater RN MSN of Jerusalem Israel entitled “Disaster Preparedness in Israel 2022” at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 in the temple’s social hall.

If you are unable to join in person, email tbipetoskey@gmail.com to request the Zoom link to the lecture.

Kater has traveled extensively to various parts of the world, volunteering her services and seeking to help others improve their health. She has trained in Holland, Israel, England and the United States. Her work has included health nursing and teaching on Kibbutz, Hadassah Medical Center, University of Pennsylvania, St. Louis University and several visits to Uganda, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Rwanda and other parts of the world.

Born in Holland during World War II, she was separated from her parents at just six weeks of age as the Nazis were rounding up all Jews in in her country. Kater is thankful for the righteous Christians who hid her for several years and became her “war parents.” Kater moved from Holland to Israel in 1966; just in time for another war.

Temple B’nai Israel is located at 505 Michigan St. in Petoskey.