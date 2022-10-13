Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide for Oct. 13

Rise & Shine! I’m Scott Barrett, managing editor for The Daily News, and today is Oct. 13, the 286th day of the year — 79 days remain in 2022. On this day in 1792, the cornerstone for the White House, home of the president of the United States, was laid in Washington, D.C. When construction finished eight years later, John Adams moved in.

• This newspaper, myself included, has written much about Carrigan Nelson, from her early days as an up-and-coming singer, to her battle with cancer, to her performing the national anthem at Fenway Park.

Now one of her family members is in dire need of help. Her father, Paul Nelson, fell more than 30 feet from the roof of his Portsmouth home Monday and suffered extensive injuries, including broken ribs, a fractured back and pelvis, a punctured lung and internal bleeding.

As he continues to be treated in the intensive care unit at Rhode Island Hospital, a GoFundMe account has been established to help his family cover medical and other costs. Read more and learn how you can help here.

• The Middletown Planning Board tonight at 6 p.m. will hold a special meeting to examine new proposed zoning regulations around the Newport State Airport. Reporter Zane Wolfang tells you what you need to know here.

• Last weekend, the Rogers and Middletown high school football teams faced unbeaten division foes, with split results. This week, Portsmouth and Tiverton will do the same. Sports reporter Steve Rogers previews all of the Week 6 matchups here.

• Speaking of high school sports, today marks your last chance to vote for The Newport Daily News Athlete of the Week. Poll closes at 7 p.m.

• My Joe Called Life, a local cover band, was formed when several of its members were working inside the Newport mansions. Now you can find them rocking various venues in the region. Read more about them here.

• From seafood, to beer, to pets and more, find a full slate of weekend happenings in Newport County here.

• Daily News food columnist Dan Lederer writes this week about the Newport Chowder Company and the special recipe that first was cooked up at Muriel's restaurant decades ago. Read his column here.

• The annual Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch is now open for business. The hours are noon to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

• U.S. Sen. Jack Reed will be back in Newport today at 11 a.m. to congratulate Pell Elementary School's teachers and staff on being awarded a $500,000 Department of Defense grant at encourages STREAM learning.

• The International Tennis Hall of Fame will be seeking a new CEO after it announced Wednesday that Todd Martin, who has held the position since 2014, is leaving. Read more here.

