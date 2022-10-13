ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WATE

‘Blown away’ TWRA shares wild turkey count survey numbers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The wild turkey numbers are in from the summer count conducted by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency across all 95 counties in the state with public participation in data collection. The agency’s Wild Turkey Observation Survey ran from June 1 through Aug. 31. According...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Friends of the Smokies Searches for CEO

The non-profit that partners with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is searching for a new CEO. The non-profit that partners with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is searching for a new CEO. UT replaces the goalposts at Neyland Stadium. University of Tennessee replaces the goalposts at Neyland Stadium...
KNOXVILLE, TN

