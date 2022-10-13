Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Lake Charles American Press
Mary Nell LeBleu
Mary Nell LeBleu, 79, of Sulphur passed away peacefully, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Born in Ponca City, Okla., Mary’s family moved to Southwest Louisiana when she was a young girl where she attended school in Westlake, La. She was a member of Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who took great pride in taking care of her family. She enjoyed watching TV, ironing, and taking care of her plants. Her favorite hobby was going shopping; she enjoyed window shopping more than purchasing items. She will be remembered for her loving and giving nature, and her deep faith.
cenlanow.com
Lafayette Parish students receive medical attention after participating in social media ‘one chip challenge’
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School System announced late Thursday, (Oct. 13), that it has banned Paqui hot chips from all campuses and facilities, effective immediately, after multiple students required medical attention for participating in a social media challenge called the Paqui ‘one chip challenge.’. According...
Lake Charles American Press
Battle of the Bows Cajun Fiddle Competition is Nov. 5 in Jennings
Bust out the fiddle and rosin up the bow for the return of the Battle of the Bows Cajun Fiddle Competition. The 6th annual Battle of the Bows takes the stage 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Strand Theatre, 432 N. Main Street, Jennings. Doors open at 8 a.m.
Lake Charles American Press
Nelda Joan Hebert Boese
Nelda Joan Hebert Boese, born Feb. 15, 1940, daughter of the late Joseph and Opal Romine Hebert, passed away peacefully in her home on Oct. 12, 2022, at age 82. Per her wishes, cremation has been entrusted to Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Graveside service will be Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. in Prien Memorial Park under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.
Retired military veteran gets homecoming of a lifetime at Breaux Bridge home
After serving his country for 22 years, a military veteran is finally home for good.
Lake Charles American Press
Daniel “Dan” Wayne Cupit
Retired Bird Colonel, Daniel Wayne ‘Dan’ Cupit, 82, of Westlake, La., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital in Sulphur, La. He was born on Oct. 19, 1939 in Port Arthur, Texas to William Walker Cupit and Merta Lea Burrow Cupit. When Dan was in the 3rd grade, his family moved to Rosepine, La., where he was a Boy Scout, lead singing in his church, served as President of his senior class at Rosepine High School, and graduated 6th in his class in 1957. As a varsity basketball player for Rosepine High School, He earned the distinction of Outstanding Basketball Player in his district. After graduating from High School, Dan attended Louisiana Tech in Ruston, La. for a short time, before transferring to McNeese State University, where he lettered in Varsity Basketball. Also while attending McNeese, he was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in Army R.O.T.C. and when he earned his Bachelors of Science Degree in Mathematics Education in 1962, he was designated as a Distinguished Military Graduate. Dan went on to pursue his goals for higher education by earning his Masters Degree in Administration and Supervision in 1969, and his Certified Plus 30 Hours in Counseling and Guidance in 1972.
Louisiana students receive medical attention after participating in online ‘One Chip Challenge’
Lafayette Parish students hospitalized after participating in social media 'one chip challenge'
The experience and history of Festivals Acadiens et Créoles
The rich Cajun and Créole culture has come a long way throughout the centuries and there is no better place to celebrate it than at Festivals Acadiens et Créoles.
Lake Charles American Press
Suzanne “Suzie” Spencer Richard
Suzanne “Suzie” Spencer Richard, 65, of Lake Charles, passed away at 5:47 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in a local hospital. Mrs. Richard was born on March 24, 1957, in Elyria, Ohio, where she resided until moving to Lake Charles in 1981 where she met her husband. She worked as a warranty clerk for Collins Toyota, Lake Charles Dodge, and Lake Charles Diesel for many years and also ran the family business, Richard’s Hardware in Deridder. Mrs. Richard was a member of St. Margaret Catholic Church.
Suspects Show Up to Evangeline Parish High School Homecoming Party, Allegedly Shoot at Students in Attendance
Preliminary details say that deputies were called out to the scene after suspects showed up and began shooting at students in attendance.
No, a Bear Did Not Get Locked in a Car in Lafayette—But Here’s The Truth Behind Those Facebook Photos
Every day there is a new Facebook scam or some hoax that makes its rounds on social media. One of the latest examples is the bear that got locked in a vehicle and completely destroyed the inside. It's a Facebook post that has shown up in a "Buy, Sell, Trade" type group in both Lafayette and Breaux Bridge—but the scam goes far beyond Acadiana.
theadvocate.com
To cheat Medicaid, clinic director misdiagnosed kids with mental problems, jury finds
The director of a medical clinic who established a character development course for Iberville Parish school children had his employees label their classroom gatherings as "group psychotherapy" sessions in an effort to bill Medicaid. When the federal program balked at paying, local jurors found, he had his clinic intentionally misdiagnose the students with mental health disorders they never showed signs of having.
Brand New Crawfish Restaurant To Open Up In Sulphur, Louisiana
Is it crawfish season yet? We are all waiting until the time we can get our hands on some hot, juicy, spicy boiled crawfish. Ok now we're hungry, are you?. Well, get ready Sulphur, Louisiana, and Southwest Louisiana because there is a brand new crawfish joint coming your way on the West side of Calcasieu parish! It will be located in North Sulphur and will be called Koonce's Crawfish.
Lake Charles American Press
Santea “Faye” Richard
Santea “Faye” Richard, 67, of DeQuincy, La. passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. Faye worked in banking and finance from where she retired and she enjoyed camping and traveling with her husband Gary and her dogs, Dolly Marie and Suzie, then loved taking cross country trips with her daughters and friend Elaine. Faye was an inspiration to many during her cancer battle. Even though she remained in the shadows while her children were growing up, she really came to life during her battle with cancer and with the help of her friend, crazy Aunt Patty. She was loved and adored by all and will be missed by many adopted family and friends, however she has finally been reunited with the “Love of her Life”. Finally “Together Forever”.
Famous Breaux Bridge 'Pink' Cookies Back for Limited Time
Okay, so it's a blast from the not-so-distant past, but a blast, nonetheless.
Royal Curry Restaurant in Lafayette Appears to Have Permanently Closed
It appears that a once-popular Indian cuisine restaurant is now closed for good.
KPLC TV
Whataburger opening first restaurant in DeRidder
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger, along with the Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the scheduled opening of the first Whataburger restaurant in DeRidder. The restaurant will open by early 2023. Hiring is currently in progress for all positions, including restaurant managers, team leaders...
KLFY.com
The food at Shucks! will make you say ‘Aw shucks’
ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Today in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen with Gerald Gruenig, anther guest you can expect at the Acadiana Eats Festival: Shucks! in Abbeville. This morning, Shucks! featured their Sassy Shrimp, Shuck Stacker, Shrimp & Grits, Red Snapper, and Bread Pudding. SHUCKS. 701 W Port St. (337)...
evangelinetoday.com
Halloween Trick or Treat hours announced
Halloween Trick or Treating for Evangeline Parish have been announced as follows:. •Ville Platte: Monday, October 31st, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. •Mamou: Sunday, October 30th, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Boo in da Mou) •Basile: Monday, October 31st, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. •Pine Prairie: Monday, October 31st, 5:30...
Mother arrested for assault of Northside teacher, tells her side of story
Logan Angelle says she went to Northside High School this week to meet with the principal and file a report on a faculty member
Comments / 0