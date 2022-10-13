Retired Bird Colonel, Daniel Wayne ‘Dan’ Cupit, 82, of Westlake, La., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital in Sulphur, La. He was born on Oct. 19, 1939 in Port Arthur, Texas to William Walker Cupit and Merta Lea Burrow Cupit. When Dan was in the 3rd grade, his family moved to Rosepine, La., where he was a Boy Scout, lead singing in his church, served as President of his senior class at Rosepine High School, and graduated 6th in his class in 1957. As a varsity basketball player for Rosepine High School, He earned the distinction of Outstanding Basketball Player in his district. After graduating from High School, Dan attended Louisiana Tech in Ruston, La. for a short time, before transferring to McNeese State University, where he lettered in Varsity Basketball. Also while attending McNeese, he was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in Army R.O.T.C. and when he earned his Bachelors of Science Degree in Mathematics Education in 1962, he was designated as a Distinguished Military Graduate. Dan went on to pursue his goals for higher education by earning his Masters Degree in Administration and Supervision in 1969, and his Certified Plus 30 Hours in Counseling and Guidance in 1972.

WESTLAKE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO