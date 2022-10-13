Grand Rapids baking business stays true to its Cuban beginnings

For National Hispanic Heritage Month, Fox 17 News is highlighting those who share their culture here in West Michigan.

One small business owner, originally from Cuba, has had quite the entrepreneurial journey. She has grown a successful baking business over the last few years.

Vanessa Shmanske, the owner of Sweet Details GR, opened her brand new studio in April.

Shmanske said her business has evolved quite a bit since she first opened.

While it may be newer to the United States, she started it up in Cuba 10 years ago, but the baked goods she makes now haven't lost their Latin American flair. Shem said she keeps true to her Cuban roots while living the American dream.

"I feel like Cubans are entrepreneurs by nature, so that, that is always and will always be present in everything I do," said Sweet Details GR Owner Vanessa Shmanske.

Shmanske was born and raised in Cuba. She said she was exposed to baking at a young age, and then again working in the private sector with baking businesses.

She said it was never something she thought she would get into.

"I remember taking their pictures and saying, giving them some materials and like cookie liners and stuff like that away, and like I have all these just because my mom loves baking, but I'm not going to do this for a job ever," said Shmanske.

A year later, she started up 'Dulces Detalles' .

"The business started 10 years ago in Cuba, and as part of the growth of the business, I was invited to share my entrepreneurial experience In the United States," said Shmanske.

The program, YLAI (Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative) , brings in close to 300 young businesses and entrepreneurs to the United States as part of an internship with like-businesses.

She participated seven years ago and took back what she learned to Cuba. Then, just before the COVID-19 pandemic, she moved to Grand Rapids.

Shmanske said her business has evolved a lot since that start.

"When I moved here, I have no idea I came from a very well established business. I knew what my clients like in Cuba. I know the way things are done in Cuba, but coming here, I mean, the weather is different, the holidays are different. The language, the what people wants a culture, everything is different," said Shmanske.

Figuring it out took some time, but she said her biggest piece of advice is setting goals to reach your success.

While she makes cookies, cakes and other popular desserts, many of them still have the cuban influence, like her meringue.

"I do give it a twist, and I try to incorporate some things from the American culture. For Christmas, we like to put the peppermint candy crush, but it's still like, based on the Cuban treat that I had when I was a kid," saiid Shmanske.

For the rest of the year, Shmanske said they'll be focusing on their corporate orders, as well as classes and workshops out of the new studio. There will also be limited retail hours.

