Read full article on original website
Related
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.
Tennessee Secretary of State shares tips to avoid charity scams
As Tennesseans prepare to make end-of-year and holiday-season charitable contributions, Secretary of State Tre Hargett shares tips to avoid donation scams. This way you can make sure your money goes to help.
WATE
‘Purple Thursday’ helps spread awareness of domestic violence in communities
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s Crime Stoppers Spotlight, the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers and WATE 6 On Your Side are partnering to share facts about domestic violence and resources for victims. Stacey Payne shared the facts below about how common domestic violence is per the...
WATE
‘Blown away’ TWRA shares wild turkey count survey numbers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The wild turkey numbers are in from the summer count conducted by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency across all 95 counties in the state with public participation in data collection. The agency’s Wild Turkey Observation Survey ran from June 1 through Aug. 31. According...
WATE
Fall Hits Great Smoky Mountain National Park
Leaves are reaching their peak color throughout the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. Leaves are reaching their peak color throughout the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. University of Tennessee replaces the goalposts at Neyland Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. A WATE Digital livestream. Organization offers financial resources for breast...
Win for landowners in Tennessee privacy debate; TWRA to appeal ruling
“I’m all for protecting wildlife and preserving wildlife for the next generation,” said Hunter Hollingsworth. “But y’all will have to find a better way to do it.”
LaFollette house fire leaves one injured
One person received minor injuries after a house fire on North 15th Street, according to Jimmy Pack with LaFollette Fire Department.
Tennessee has 36 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Tennessee using data from Connect K-12.
Comments / 0