Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What should Knox County’s future look like? County leaders launch survey to find out
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County continues to grow, and local leaders want to hear your ideas about what the future should look like. Knox County is growing at a rapid rate and county leaders say they know something needs to be done to help keep up with the influx of people coming in. […]
Residents say Campbell County back roads dangerous to drive on
Families who live along some back roads in Campbell County are asking what it takes to do a little maintenance.
Recovering addict finds new start with help from Campbell County center
Housing for the homeless is a critical need in East Tennessee and for those who have overcome addictions, the need is even greater.
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.
WATE
The future of Knox County
Knox County leaders are asking for your ideas about the future of the county. The 'Advance Knox' plan was designed as a guide to help plan growth, land use, transportation, economic prosperity, and quality of life in the county. The future of Knox County. Knox County leaders are asking for...
Locations and times for early voting in Knox County
A list of locations and times for early voting in Knox County Tennessee provided by WATE 6.
WATE
Plea agreement in 2019 Sevier County cocaine case
A new plea agreement has been reached in an East Tennessee cocaine case involving half a dozen people, the arrests were made a little over a year ago. A new plea agreement has been reached in an East Tennessee cocaine case involving half a dozen people, the arrests were made a little over a year ago.
Report: bullet found in toilet paper at Rockwood home after gunshot heard
Morgan County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Rockwood man found a bullet inside his toilet paper.
WATE
Foothills Craft Guild hosts 56th annual artisan show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – From November 4th through the 6th the Foothills Craft Guild hosts their 56th annual fine art craft show. With talented and juried artisans from across the region, come out to experience the skill of East Tennessee. When one thinks of a craft show they typically...
WATE
Historic Scott County Jail brings haunts to life
SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – With spooky season in full swing here in East Tennessee, experience the history and haunts of the Historic Scott County Jail as ghosts & ghouls will roam the storied halls. The Historic Scott County Jail is well known for it’s haunted reputation and rich...
WATE
Recovering bear cub joins others in the wild enclosure
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Myrtle Bear was announced to be residing in Wild Enclosure #3 with four other cubs during her recovery after being hit by a car in the Smoky Mountains. The Appalachian Bear Rescue announced they placed the cub into Wild Enclosure #3 to make sure...
WATE
F.O.C.U.S. Center turns man's life around
The F.O.C.U.S. center in Campbell County is working to help the homeless and those in crisis. It opened in May and offers a comprehensive program for people in need. The timing was perfect for a father of two trying to turn his life around. F.O.C.U.S. Center turns man’s life around...
Shooting at Alcoa Highway night club leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
One person is dead after a shooting at a night club located on Alcoa Highway according to the Knoxville Police Department.
‘We’ve been waiting for you’ 1998 UT grad shares viral message with current students
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Facebook post with over 2,000 shares and more than 300 comments is spreading the message of a longtime Vol fan to current Tennessee students following UT’s historic victory over Alabama. Jeremy Seaton took to Facebook on Sunday to share a message, “from the Tennessee student body of 1998 to current […]
Police investigating Cumberland Ave. shooting after Vols win
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night near University of Tennessee after the Vols win against Alabama.
Man sentenced in 2021 fatal West Knox County shooting
A Knoxville man was sentenced for criminally negligent homicide, according to Sean McDermott, spokesperson of the District Attorney's Office.
WATE
Alcoa Highway Nightclub shooting update
One person is dead after a shooting at a nightclub located on Alcoa Highway according to the Knoxville Police Department. One person is dead after a shooting at a nightclub located on Alcoa Highway according to the Knoxville Police Department. Organization offers financial resources for breast …. TBCC offers breast...
WATE
Screamville is a delightful terror not for the faint of heart
CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a fright this Halloween season, then Screamville’s “Cursed Acres” is the right haunted corn maze for you. Beware, this attraction is truly terrifying and not for young children or the those not looking for a good scare.
WATE
Man Shot on Cumberland Ave.
After the Tennessee Alabama game, officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting on Cumberland Avenue after they heard gun shots. Man Shot on Cumberland Ave. After the Tennessee Alabama game, officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting on Cumberland Avenue after they heard gun...
WATE
‘Heartbreak Express’ opera, about Dolly Parton fans, opens with Marble City Opera
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An opera about four Dolly Parton fans is being performed in Knoxville this weekend. The opera was first performed 6 years ago in New York City. “This is the Tennessee premiere!” said writer George Lam, who visited Living East Tennessee on Tuesday. Lam got his start performing in high school musicals.
Comments / 0