Knoxville, TN

WATE

The future of Knox County

Knox County leaders are asking for your ideas about the future of the county. The 'Advance Knox' plan was designed as a guide to help plan growth, land use, transportation, economic prosperity, and quality of life in the county. The future of Knox County. Knox County leaders are asking for...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Plea agreement in 2019 Sevier County cocaine case

A new plea agreement has been reached in an East Tennessee cocaine case involving half a dozen people, the arrests were made a little over a year ago. A new plea agreement has been reached in an East Tennessee cocaine case involving half a dozen people, the arrests were made a little over a year ago.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Foothills Craft Guild hosts 56th annual artisan show

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – From November 4th through the 6th the Foothills Craft Guild hosts their 56th annual fine art craft show. With talented and juried artisans from across the region, come out to experience the skill of East Tennessee. When one thinks of a craft show they typically...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Historic Scott County Jail brings haunts to life

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – With spooky season in full swing here in East Tennessee, experience the history and haunts of the Historic Scott County Jail as ghosts & ghouls will roam the storied halls. The Historic Scott County Jail is well known for it’s haunted reputation and rich...
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Recovering bear cub joins others in the wild enclosure

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Myrtle Bear was announced to be residing in Wild Enclosure #3 with four other cubs during her recovery after being hit by a car in the Smoky Mountains. The Appalachian Bear Rescue announced they placed the cub into Wild Enclosure #3 to make sure...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

F.O.C.U.S. Center turns man's life around

The F.O.C.U.S. center in Campbell County is working to help the homeless and those in crisis. It opened in May and offers a comprehensive program for people in need. The timing was perfect for a father of two trying to turn his life around. F.O.C.U.S. Center turns man’s life around...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WATE

Alcoa Highway Nightclub shooting update

One person is dead after a shooting at a nightclub located on Alcoa Highway according to the Knoxville Police Department. One person is dead after a shooting at a nightclub located on Alcoa Highway according to the Knoxville Police Department. Organization offers financial resources for breast …. TBCC offers breast...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Screamville is a delightful terror not for the faint of heart

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a fright this Halloween season, then Screamville’s “Cursed Acres” is the right haunted corn maze for you. Beware, this attraction is truly terrifying and not for young children or the those not looking for a good scare.
CORRYTON, TN
WATE

Man Shot on Cumberland Ave.

After the Tennessee Alabama game, officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting on Cumberland Avenue after they heard gun shots. Man Shot on Cumberland Ave. After the Tennessee Alabama game, officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting on Cumberland Avenue after they heard gun...
KNOXVILLE, TN

