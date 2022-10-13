Read full article on original website
localsportsjournal.com
Hart boys, Ludington girls win Hart & Sole Invitational
The Hart boys and Ludington girls cross country teams won the Hart & Sole Invitational on Saturday morning in an event that was held in Hart at Colonial Golf Course on a chilly day. In the boys division Hart placed four runners in the top ten and finished with 28...
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall finishes 12th at the MHSAA Division 3 girls golf finals
The Whitehall Vikings girls golf team capped off the 2022 season with a 12th-place finish at the 2022 MHSAA Division 3 girls golf finals. The two-day meet was played at Forest Akers East in East Lansing on the campus of Michigan State University. Whitehall finished the two days at 748....
localsportsjournal.com
Fremont wins ‘Lori Vargas Volley Against Violence’ tournament
In pool play, the Packers posted wins against Reed City and Onekama, but tied with Cedar Springs. The Packers advanced as the second seed in the Gold Bracket. Fremont opened up bracket play with a win against Grant, then topped host Hesperia (22-25, 25-15, 15-7) in the championship. Carle Bruggema...
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington tennis season comes to an end at MHSAA state finals
Early successes had the Ludington boys’ tennis team envisioning advancing to the second day of the MHSAA Division 3 state tournament at Mason. But, the Orioles didn’t quite make it, falling short in the team competition. Ludington finished in a 12th place tie with Holland. Both teams finished with six points.
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall at Orchard View Friday night football has been called off
Little did anyone suspect that Orchard View’s football season was over two weeks ago, although the Cardinals were hoping to have enough players to play this week’s scheduled contest at Whitehall. But the Cardinals, who have not played since a 38-16 loss to West Michigan Conference-Lakes opponent Fremont,...
localsportsjournal.com
Smith connects for three goals as Reeths-Puffer shuts down Ludington, 3-0
Everybody who plays the Reeths-Puffer boys soccer team knows all about the Rocket’s junior standout Liam Smith, who scored 27 goals last year as a sophomore. He hasn’t missed a beat this year and bumped his season goal total to 28 with a three-goal hat trick Monday night as the Rockets shutout Ludington, 3-0 in a Division 2 district semifinal game.
